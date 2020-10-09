Creative Haverhill Says ‘Donate for Desks’ and Complete Conversion of Cogswell School to ArtSpace

The campaign to turn the former George F. Cogswell School in Bradford into a community art space has raised almost three-quarters of the money it needs and plans a “Donate for Desks” campaign to meet its fundraising goal.

The Reinvent Cogswell campaign, driven by Creative Haverhill, has collected 73%, or $2.035 million of the $2.8 million, what the nonprofit projects what it needs. Donations have come from the community, various foundations and the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Opening of the Cogswell ArtSpace is planned for the fall/winter of 2021. Creative Haverhill, the nonprofit that bought the 1891 school for $175,000, said the building is filled antique children’s desks and chairs.

“Grab your chance of having a piece of historic Cogswell in your home and share the joy of Haverhill’s history with family and friends. If you are thinking of the many Haverhill children without desks, you can also choose for your donation to be given to a child in need,” organizers said.

Creative Haverhill seeks a minimum donation requirement is $75-$100 for desks. To learn more or buy a desk, visit creativehaverhill.org/donate-for-desks. All donations received through the end of the year will be matched dollar for dollar.

Once completed the ArtSpace will feature art classes and exhibition opportunities for community youth and adults of all ages, artist studio, a home for Creative Haverhill, gathering and exhibition space for the community and, the group says, “a place to feel inspired and to connect with your Greater Haverhill neighbors.”

