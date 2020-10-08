Haverhill Library Presents Former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Played by Sheryl Faye, Tonight

The life of former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt is being featured tonight in a virtual performance hosted by the Haverhill Public Library.

Sheryl Faye plays the wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt—the longest-serving first lady of the United States and the first presidential spouse to hold press conferences, write a syndicated newspaper column and speak at a national convention. Roosevelt advocated for expanded roles for women in the workplace, the civil rights of African Americans and Asian Americans and the rights of World War II refugees.

The program, which takes place online from 7-8 p.m., is made possible through CARES Act grant to Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services as administered by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.

Register at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events. For more information, call Brendan Kieran at 978-373-1586, ext. 608, or email [email protected].

