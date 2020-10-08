Haverhill and Trinity EMS to Bring Free COVID-19 Testing to Merrivista and Mission Towers Housing

Haverhill is partnering with Trinity EMS to provide free COVID-19 testing for residents next week at two of the city’s largest elderly housing complexes.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said testing, paid for with Federal CARES Act money, will be available Thursday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for residents of Merrivista and Mission Towers senior housing developments, 100 and 180 Water St.

“We want to be able to get to seniors who can’t get to us,” Fiorentini said, adding the city is working on bringing COVID-19 testing to other senior housing locations as well additional dates at Merrivista and Mission Towers.

The partnership with Trinity Ambulance resulted from concern disabled residents or those without transportation might not be able to be tested at the city’s two sites at the corner of Winter and Locke streets across from St. James Church and in Mount Washington across from Fantini Bakery.

“Even if you don’t feel sick in any way, please get tested,” the mayor said in a statement. “I want every senior in both of these places to get tested. Testing, social distancing and contact tracing will help us beat this terrible pandemic.”

Locke Street, across from St. James Church, a drive-up location, and 358 Washington St., for walk-ups, are operated by the state Department of Public Health and are open daily 1-6 p.m., except Sunday, until Oct. 14. They are both free and no appointment, insurance or identification are required.

