Pentucket Regional High Temporarily Switches to Remote Learning After COVID-19 Outbreak

Pentucket Regional High School transitions to fully remote learning Thursday and Friday. The in-person learning pause comes after school officials learned of two positive student cases and approximately 25 close contacts resulting from a non-school-related sports gathering.

Of the two positive cases, officials said, one student was last in school Friday, Oct. 2, and tested positive that night. The second positive student has not been in school since Tuesday, Sept. 29, and tested positive this Monday. Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said the district is aware of isolated, limited close contacts at other district schools, but the high school’s close contact numbers are significantly higher. He said there is no information suggests changes at other district schools.

No staff members have been identified as close contacts at this time and any student not contacted by a local or state public health official is also not considered a close contact. A close contact is someone who is within six feet of an individual who tests positive for COVID-19, for 15 minutes or more.

A statement said the vast majority of the identified close contacts happened when students came into contact with another student who tested positive outside of school, during a pick-up recreational sports gathering outside of school hours and unaffiliated with the district.

