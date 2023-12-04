State Police Monday identified the Connecticut man who died Friday afternoon in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Haverhill. Sixty-two-year-old David Ziembko, of New Britain, Conn., who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead after being taken to Lawrence General Hospital. Ziembko was removed his 2017 Honda CR-V by first responders who attempted emergency life-saving measures. A release from Massachusetts State Police Media Communications Director Dave Procopio notes a preliminary State Police investigation found Ziembko was driving south in the left lane just prior to the Route 97 overpass when, just before 3 p.m., his car left the roadway, entered the grass median and struck a guardrail.
Jean (Andrewartha) Ray, 70, a cherished mother, devoted friend, esteemed educator and a pillar of the Haverhill community, passed away peacefully at her home in Bradford on Thursday, Nov. 30. Jean was born on Sept.
A Haverhill woman was brought to tears last week when Congresswoman Lori Trahan hand-delivered long sought-after medals awarded to a Vietnam veteran who died last year. Julie Ambrose said her father Raymond Sanders of Columbus, Ohio, served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. She said undertook a personal mission to collect her father’s honors.
Information about the proposed $445 million replacement of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School will be presented during meetings this week in Merrimac and next week in Haverhill. As WHAV reported at the time, the Whittier School Building Committee voted last February to build a three-story, W-shaped building that would contain almost all vocational, specialty, support and community programs on the first two floors and academic classes on the third floor. After reimbursement by the Massachusetts School Building Authority, the 11-member cities and towns would share the balance of what was then estimated to be $286.1 million.