Three More Superior Officers Rise in Rank as Haverhill Police Department Fills Interim Posts

The Haverhill Police Department completed its interim organizational hierarchy Wednesday afternoon by elevating three more superior officers to fill vacancies, including jobs formerly held by the police chief and deputy chief.

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett promoted Lt. Jamie Landry to acting captain and Sgts. Kevin Lynch and Michael Shinners to acting lieutenants. Landry has served the department 18 years; Lynch, 24 years and Shinners, 17 years.

The occasion in City Hall auditorium also served as formal swearing-in ceremonies for all of the officers, including Acting Police Chief Wayne Tracy and Acting Deputy Chief Meaghan Paré. Both Tracy and Paré have served the department 21 years.

Tracy told WHAV, the department is already beginning to fill vacancies among patrolmen with seven already in department field training and five attending the Police Academy. Filling vacancies recently became more critical as seven officers went on paid leave, a standard protocol, following the death of Francis P. Gigliotti II last July while in police custody.

Barrett oversaw the ceremonies with City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright administering oaths of office before fellow officers, family and friends.

Following the ceremony, the Haverhill Police Patrolman’s Association thanked Barrett for listening to officers’ concerns, taking action, her commitment to transparency and remaining “a steady, compassionate and courageous leader, consistently standing by the men and women who serve our city.”

“Her integrity, courage to make tough decisions and commitment to restoring stability have earned our deep respect and lasting appreciation. Thanks to her leadership, the Haverhill Police Department is now better positioned to move forward with unity, confidence and strength,” the union added.

As WHAV reported, Tracy took over as acting police chief Oct. 10, succeeding former Acting Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. who, himself, had taken over from Chief Robert P. Pistone Jr. the day before. During the last few days, Barrett formally named Paré as acting deputy police chief.