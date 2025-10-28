New Haverhill Acting Deputy Paré Calls Past Month ‘Devastating,’ But Officers Stepped Up

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett formally introduced the City Council to Acting Deputy Police Chief Meaghan Paré at the start of its regular meeting Tuesday, saying Paré is the product of the department and “always delivered a first-class product.”

Paré, who was hired as a patrol officer 21 years ago, took the opportunity to thank the mayor; her boss, Acting Police Chief Wayne Tracy; and then to tip her hat to the rank-and-file members of the department.

“To the members of the police department, we’ve had a very devastating month. And that being said, they came together, they supported one another. They showed up. They did the job. They are the most dedicated and committed group people I have ever worked with and I am honored to continue doing that,” Paré said.

Paré is filling in for Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr., whom Barrett placed on paid administrative leave Oct. 10 while a department review is underway. It is not the first time Paré has held the position on an interim basis. As WHAV reported at the time, Barrett appointed Paré as interim deputy police chief last January while Doherty took part in the FBI National Academy for 10 weeks at FBI headquarters in Quantico, Va.

She is the first woman to rise through the department and was the first woman promoted to captain, a position she assumed in 2021.

The City Council also welcomed the department’s new officer, an 18-month-old black German Shepard named Rex, who is the city’s first K-9. Officer Justin Graham is his handler.

Barrett explained Rex and Graham have several months of training before the pup will be ready for his first assignment and that he will be specially trained in ballistics—gun and bomb recognition. She said the dog is an important addition to the force because, in the past, if city police needed the services of a gun-sniffing dog, they’d have to wait for assistance from another department. Barrett also said if Rex integrates well into the department, she would like to add another K-9 which could be trained in search and rescue.

With that City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright asked Rex to raise his right paw and while the room giggled she officially swore him in.

“Do you solemnly swear to faithfully serve and protect the citizens of Haverhill, to assist your handler in the pursuit of justice, to use your extraordinary senses in the service of safety and to always accept treats as a reward for a job well done?” asked Wright.

Rex acknowledged his pledge with the rapid wagging of his tail which prompted a round of hearty applause. Ward 4 City Councilor Melinda J. Lewandowski then offered the dog a squeaky toy.

At the mayor’s request the City Council also voted unanimously to set up a fund to receive gifts for the care and training of the city’s newest police officer.

In other business the city gave Richard P. Early Jr. permission to proceed with construction of a four-unit condominium project which will replace a derelict circa 1900 building that is being used as an auto repair and machine shop at 47 Railroad St. James Allen, who owns a property in the neighborhood, was present called Early’s project “a 100% improvement” for the residential neighborhood near the Crescent Yacht Club. Several councilors said they are pleased the project represents four new homeownership opportunities for city residents.

The project must still undergo the city’s formal design review process.

City Council also voted unanimously to create a fund for gifts for the maintenance of Winnekenni Park. City Council President Thomas J. Sullivan said the city is slowly amassing private donations in hopes of eventually renovating Winnekenni Castle itself. So far $1.2 million has been raised of the anticipated $10 million needed. Sullivan also said Historic New England is interested in taking a lead role in the historic property’s restoration.

Jane McDade removed her name from consideration as a member of Haverhill’s Commission on Disability Issues.

Bilal Iaghmam, 59 Briarwood Road, was granted a permit to operate a taxi.

Finally, City Council granted an event permit for the annual Santa Parade which will be held Sunday, Nov. 23.