Haverhill Schools Gives Robust Response to Union Safety Concerns, From Behaviors to Pests

Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta responded to recent union criticism over safety in Haverhill’s public schools with a detailed presentation to the Haverhill School Committee last Thursday.

She highlighted everything from the number of rodent observations to an increase in reports of students lashing out in class.

“So do things go wrong? Yes, in fact, they do. And I think it is important to know that and to acknowledge that. But we have a lot of systems in place. We have a lot of supports in place. And we try very hard to respond to things appropriately and when things do go wrong, to support the student and do everything that we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Marotta said.

As reported by WHAV Haverhill Education Association members held a rally Monday, Oct. 20, to put a spotlight on safety concerns inside the system’s 20 school building, from leaky roofs and rodent droppings to teacher injuries in the hands of students. Union representatives complained the School Committee’s negotiating team is not taking their concerns seriously. The 1,000 plus teaching staff has been working without a contract since July 1.

At-large School Committee member Paul A. Magliocchetti, chair of the School Committee’s Teacher Negotiating Team, requested the report.

Marotta began her 34-page slide presentation by pointing out that more than 10,000 people are in and out of Haverhill school buildings every day, more than the populations of the towns of Georgetown at 8,470 and Groveland at 6,752. She noted the system has more than three million square feet of space to maintain—slightly smaller than Boston’s Prudential complex. She also pointed out the increased number of reports of students verbally or physically lashing out at staff is not just a local problem.

“It’s important, though, to note that it’s not just Haverhill, right. When our educators say they feel unsafe or they feel concerned about what’s going on in our schools, that’s not just Haverhill, that’s not just Massachusetts. That’s a nationwide trend,” Marotta said.

Marotta said in a 2024 survey of educators by the National Educational Association, 80% of respondents said student behavior is a serious problem and 68% said they experienced verbal abuse from students. The superintendent said since the beginning of the school year in Haverhill, teachers have referred students 4,524 times for behavioral issues ranging from being tardy to starting a fight.

She added teachers in the lower grades are more likely to report physical injury. Of the 74 injury reports since Aug. 25, 52 were in the elementary school and just one was at the high school.

“We’re worried more and more about our kindergarteners, our first graders, our second graders really seriously acting out in the classrooms. And we have put a lot of supports in place to try to help them to be able to learn and to keep their peers learning,” Marotta said.

Marotta then outlined a host of programs the school system has in place to support students, staff and parents from in-school counseling to consultants. The programs provide immediate interventions for students as well as learning opportunities and support for staff and parents. She said student activity is even monitored on school-issued Chromebooks so that if a student were to type something that suggested they were at risk, physically or mentally, the message would be flagged and staff would be alerted 24 hours a day.

She added the schools have an obligation to meet student needs and, by law, barring a student from school is considered a last resort once all other alternatives have been exhausted.

On the issue of pest management, Marotta reported since July 1, the school system recorded seven staff-initiated observations of rodent activity. She said an integrated pest management company is in every school building regularly and can be summoned at any time. She said last year a total of 15 reports were recorded.

She also said air quality in all the schools is monitored. Since the beginning of the year the air in 126 rooms has been sampled and concerns about microbial growth was noted in one room and was remediated.

In other business, Marotta reported preliminary enrollment figures show the district has lost about 150 students, mostly immigrants, compared to last year.

The School Committee also accepted the gift of a Yamaha piano for the Caleb Dustin Hunking School offered by Cheryl Mills of Wilmington.