Public Meetings This Week: Harbor Commission Plans Report on Collection of Boat Owner Fees

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week on air and online.

A report on money collected from boat owners through waterways management fees leads the agenda of Haverhill Harbor Commission’s final meeting of the 2025 season.

The board meets Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., in Haverhill City Hall, room 301, 4 Summer St., Haverhill. Also on the agenda is an update on the security camera system which monitors the city’s docks and a discussion of the 2026 meeting schedule.

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Northern Essex Community College Vice President of Lawrence Campus and Community Relations Naydeen González-DeJesús plans to address the MassHire Merrimack Valley Workforce Board when it meets Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 a.m. at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill. The board will also elect officers.

Haverhill School Committee’s Subcommittee for Teachers’ Negotiations meet in a closed-door executive session to discuss bargaining strategies with its attorney Tuesday, Oct. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, in Haverhill City Hall, room 206, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

The Haverhill Board of Assessors will reviews a residential solar abatement statement at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m., in Haverhill City Hall, room 115, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

A School Improvement Plan for John Greenleaf Whittier School will be discussed at the next Site Council Meeting Tuesday, Oct. 28, from 6-7 p.m., in the school library, 256 Concord St., Haverhill.

Six requests for permits to add to their flocks of chicken, turkey and ducks, are on the agenda for the next Haverhill Board of Health meeting Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m., in Haverhill City Hall, room 301, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Haverhill School Committee members virtually attend a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 8:00 a.m. to approve a new admissions policy for its career technical training program at Haverhill High School. Call the School Department at 978-374-3405 for connection information.

The Haverhill Moody School Site Council meets virtually Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held on Google meet. The connection link is here.

Feedback on its plan to update Washington Square in Haverhill’s downtown with cement paving to replace uneven stone pavers and bricks leads the agenda for the Washington Street Shoe Historic District Commission for its meeting postponed from Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The Commission has contracted with AECOM, a Chelmsford engineering firm, to suggest ways to make the walkways in Washington Square safer for pedestrians and the open spaces more inviting. AECOM has proposed to replace the pavers and brick with smooth concrete and to add two performance spaces with benches and plantings along with a permanent evergreen with electrical service to be used as the city’s Christmas tree.

Also on the agenda are signage requests from Braided Technologies, 20 Washington St., and Historical New England, 143 Essex St.

Commissioners meet Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. in City Hall, room 308, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

Thursday, Oct. 30

Updates on 10 enforcement orders lead the agenda for the next Haverhill Conservation Commission meeting. The board meets Thursday, Oct. 30, at 7:15 p.m. in Haverhill City Hall, room 301, 4 Summer St. Also on the agenda is a notice of intent from Tinh Vien Quan Am to pave an existing gravel parking lot to serve the Buddhist temple at 41.5 Kernwood Ave.