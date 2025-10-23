Podcast: Barrett and Burns Vie for Haverhill City Hall’s Corner Office

Correction: Due to a reporter’s transcription error, Mayor Barrett’s quotation about the city’s current use of surplus, known as “free cash,” was incorrectly transcribed from audio. The mayor said the amount is about 52% and the sentence is corrected below. WHAV regrets the error.

Political newcomer Brandon F. Burns is challenging incumbent Melinda E. Barrett for mayor of Haverhill in the city’s general election Tuesday, Nov. 4.

A small business owner for 23 years, Barrett, 62, served on Haverhill’s City Council for 10 years before making history when she became the city’s first female chief executive. Burns, 23, graduated from Haverhill High School in 2020 as part of the classical academy program. He currently works as an accountant in Boston.

Both Barrett and Burns sat down in separate, live WHAV interviews during WHAV’s morning program, “Win for Breakfast.” Each answered five questions on major issues facing the city. These are their answers in the order their names will appear on the ballot.

Why do you want to be mayor?

“Well, we have done a lot and we’ve made a lot of progress. But there is so much more to do. Two years for a mayoral role is rather short. All our surrounding communities have gone to four years. We have a lot of things in the pipeline. We’ve accomplished a lot. I’d like to see them through,” Barrett said.

“I want to make sure I serve the community and I think the status quo isn’t working for many individuals anymore. And we really need to see some new leadership from the top down and make sure that we accommodate to everybody in the city,” Burns said.

Is it ever appropriate to use free cash to avoid tax hikes?

“It can be. But right now, we are in such a deficit. When I came into office, we were well over 60% using free cash, which by our financial rules we are only supposed to have 20% being used for continuing funding of operations. Right now, we are making strides, but we’re still well above where we should be. We are down to 52ish%. Every year we are going to chip away with that. So, we are in a position to do something like that,” Barrett said.

“I think that using the surplus to your advantage, I mean that’s kinda of the way accounting works is you make sure you have a safety net, for example, and if ever times were to get tough, you should be able to use any resources available to alleviate the stress from homeowners and your residents,” Burn said.

Do you support raising taxes closer to the city’s Proposition 2 ½ cap and, if not, what spending would you cut?

“Well, the goal from this last two years is to get into a position where we are living within our means for a long-term period. We have to be disciplined, keep our costs below 2 1/2%. Some departments may edge up a little, but that we will take from others. So, 2 1/2% is where we have to be per Mass. state law so that where we are going to be. We just had to correct some major financial problems the last two years,” Barrett said.

“I believe that the budget was very firm under Fiorentini. I’m sure that there are those that say we kicked the can down the road. But, after the recent override, we’ve increased the budget over the past two years by $30 million when under the previous administration it was only projected to increase by $16 million. So, we have an additional $14 million now annually within our budget. I think there is plenty of money. So, my first thing is that I think we need to start with a zero budget. That means we are going to perform an audit first. That is going to be one of my first actions,” Burns said.

Would you favor a debt exclusion to build a replacement John Greenleaf School?

“I believe that’s probably the way it will have to go, up or down. If it goes down, we’ll figure out another way to do it because those children definitely need a newer facility to learn in. I think J.G. Whittier, some argued at the time, would have been the next school to do. Former Mayor Fiorentini chose to do the Consentino first. Both were in need, no denying that,” Barrett said.

“My big question to everybody on City Council and the Mayor goes back to the previous administration saying that they put aside money for the Consentino School and part of that tax override increase was to fund the Consentino School. So it seems a little contradictory that we had money set aside by the Fiorentini administration and then we requested even more money under the new Prop for the new tax override.” Burns said.

The death of Francis P. Gigliotti II while in police custody and the death of Officer Katelyn M. Tully have left the public looking for answers, especially in light of changes at the top of the police department. Do you think the public has the right to know more and how quickly and what types of information do you think is properly withheld?

“We’re having an investigator come in now. She’s talking to many police officers about their experiences, how the department was run, maybe some issues that never really came out of the body until there was a lot of stress when Officer Tully passed away that brought them all together to make this decision to let it be known that there were problems. I am fully committed to discerning what went wrong, how it went wrong and then fixing it. We’ll let people know as soon as we can within those parameters. There are some personnel issues that for privacy or HR laws that you can’t reveal,” Barrett said.

“I definitely think there’s been a lack of leadership from City Hall because the Patrolmen’s Association voted no confidence in both the police chief and the deputy chief and we moved forward by promoting the deputy chief to the police chief and now as of last week we had three different police chiefs in the city. Part of my plan. I don’t want to hide behind a PR firm. I would hold a press conference and launch fair and transparent third-party investigation,” Burns said.

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available on your favorite platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Alexa and YouTube.