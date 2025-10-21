Northern Essex Community College to Develop Surgical Technology Degree with State Help

Those present at Northern Essex Community College’s 1961 founding would undoubtedly be impressed and proud the institution, then without any buildings of its own, would today be developing an associate degree in Surgical Technology with support of a state Skills Capital Grant.

The college was formally awarded $250,000 Monday to purchase cutting-edge equipment, technology and supplies to provide students with “realistic, hands-on experience in a controlled, safe environment.”

“This new degree will prepare students for roles as technologists supporting the work of surgeons and the broader healthcare team. The program is a direct response to the regional workforce’s labor needs and will contribute to the critically important goal of diversifying the region’s healthcare workforce,” Northern Essex Community College Director of Public Relations Melissa L. Bouse told WHAV.

She explained students who complete the Surgical Technology program will receive an associate degree in Surgical Technology and qualify to take the certification exam required by the state of Massachusetts for employment as a surgical technologist.”

Haverhill High School was also awarded a $207,500 Skills Capital Grant to the school’s vocational education Information Technology and Computer Science and Web Development programs. The money will be used to upgrade two computer labs, acquire new Cisco networking and robotics equipment and purchase technology workstations.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration awarded more than $13.5 million to 66 high schools, colleges and educational or workforce organizations Monday at Framingham State University’s McAuliffe Center. which was updated through Skills Capital Grants.

“Massachusetts leads the nation because we invest in ideas—through our schools, our colleges, and our people,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “Our success in innovation and education is no accident—it’s the result of strategic investments. To stay competitive, we need to keep building the best environments for learning and research, and that’s exactly what Skills Capital Grants are doing. They’re how we prepare our students to lead and how we keep Massachusetts leading the world.”