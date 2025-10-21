Interim Haverhill Police Chief Tracy Pledges ‘Outstanding Service’ During First Public Address

Wayne Tracy, the Haverhill Police captain elevated to acting police chief after two predecessors were put on administrative leave in quick succession, appeared before Haverhill city councilors Tuesday night.

As upwards of 70 uniformed officers surrounded him in the packed City Hall Council chambers, Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett introduced Tracy, giving him her undivided support.

“Wayne Tracy is a 21-year veteran of our police force and he has risen up through the ranks. And he has stepped into a leadership role as our interim chief. But the truth is he has been a steady and reassuring figure within the department for a long time. And while the last 100 days has been especially challenging for our police officers, Wayne Tracy has been a leader providing support, stability, compassion and calm. And I am confident Wayne will meet the moment as will our entire police department as they always have,” Barrett said.

Tracy then took the podium giving a brief bio and assured the public that despite a tumultuous last three months, he is prepared to lead the department.

“I’d just like to say I grew up in the Acre section of Haverhill, went to Haverhill schools, spent most of my life in Haverhill. So, I am well-versed in the community. Despite any challenges we might have in the department, the citizens, they will continue to receive outstanding service as they always have. As you can see, we have some amazing men and women working here and I look forward to leading them into the future,” Tracy said.

As first reported by WHAV, Barrett offered Tracy the city’s top law enforcement job after former Police Chief Robert P. Pistone Jr. abruptly announced his retirement following backlash over his handling of the untimely death of Officer Katelyn M. Tully. Barrett first placed Pistone on paid administrative leave and then elevated Deputy Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. to acting chief. She changed her mind a day later, citing “new information” after meeting with the Haverhill Police Patrolmen’s Association and Haverhill Superior and Executive Officers Union.

Tully’s death came on the heels of the death of Francis P. Gigliotti II who died while seven police officers attempted to subdue him during an incident in July 11. The officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave following standard protocols. Tully was later identified as one of those officers.

City Council Vice President Timothy J. Jordan said he was immediately impressed with the support Tracy has within the department. “In talking to people, I asked the question: who is the right person in light of everything going on, to move the department forward, and I have heard you are that person,” Jordan said.

Added Ward 4 City Councilor Melissa Lewandowski, “Thank you for stepping up and providing leadership and comfort, stability and a path forward for your department and for the city, both of which are suffering in the wake of twin tragedies.”

Ward 1 City Councilor Ralph T. Basiliere likewise thanked Tracy, but he also gave a shout out to the entire department.

“I want to thank the officers, the men and women of the Haverhill Police Department who, during a grueling 100 days that has been enormously unfair to our city and unfair to you, for showing up every day and doing your job. I noticed it, I see you and I appreciate you,” Basiliere said.

Barrett said she remains committed to understanding what went wrong within the department and fixing it. She has hired an independent investigator to evaluate the policies and the management practices of the former police chief and his deputy. At the same time Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office is proceeding with its own investigation into Gigliotti’s death.