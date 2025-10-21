Haverhill Teachers Rally for Contract, Call Attention to School Safety, Bullying Issues

(Additional photograph below.)

Haverhill Public School teachers took their grievances over lack of a contract to the streets Monday, rallying outside the Dr. Paul C. Nettle School prior to a bargaining session with the Haverhill School Committee.

Wearing black T-shirts with #HEASTRONG in red letters, the teachers carried professionally printed signs and chanted, calling for a fair contract and safe schools. Among the non-monetary issues the teachers are pressing for are tighter anti-bullying policies and a cleaner work environment free of mold and rodent droppings. The union said it also believes the city has the ability to increase teacher wages because it is not taxing to the levy limit imposed by the tax-limiting law, Proposition 2 ½.

Haverhill’s 1,000 plus teaching staff has been working without a contract since July 1.

Jackie Dunn, a teacher at the Moody Pre-School, stepped up the microphone and said the public should be aware Haverhill schools, particularly its older buildings, do not offer an acceptable teaching or learning environment.

“I’m here today to talk about something that should never be up for debate, school safety. For educators, safety isn’t just a check box. It is the foundation of everything we do. We can’t teach effectively if our classrooms are not safe. Students can’t learn, grow or thrive if they’re worried about what they are breathing in or what is crawling through the halls. And yet in Haverhill we are still fighting for basic humane conditions in our school buildings,” Dunn said.

Michelle Braga, co-chair of the Haverhill Education Association’s negotiating team, argued teachers are making routine requests which are being ignored. Without going into specifics, she said a dozen teachers have been injured since the beginning of the school year.

“We are not looking for praise or spotlight. We do this because we love our students and we believe public education is the most vital tool we have to shape a better world. We are fighting for basic commonsense items,” Braga said.

Braga went on to say it is the union’s opinion tat the School Committee’s negotiating team is intentionally dragging its feet in coming to an agreement as a negotiating tactic.

“This shouldn’t be a lot to ask. Yet time and again management dismisses us and our expertise. Their goal since last March has been to wear us down and then exploit the state’s mediation process just like they did with our ESPs,” Braga said.

ESPs or education support professionals, are the school paraprofessional aides. As reported by WHAV, the ESP unit settled with the city in August.

Barry Davis, union president, went further, saying he believes one person is responsible for much of the union’s frustrations over current contract negotiations.

“We’re here today because of one man’s political aspirations, one man who can’t win elections outside of a school committee continues to want to blame the HEA for why no one will vote for him. And now he is on the way out the door because he knows if he ran, it would be an embarrassing loss after 16 years on this committee.

While Davis did not immediately name the person, he confirmed later he meant Paul A. Magliocchetti, chair of the School Committee’s Teacher Negotiating Team. Contacted following the rally, Magliocchetti said he is surprised Davis is attempting to make the conflict between the district and its teaching staff personal. “I have always prioritized the students, their families and the taxpayers of Haverhill which I think is why in the last election. I earned the most votes of anyone running and that I am the only politician in Haverhill to have garnered more votes than former Mayor (James J.) Fiorentini did in his 20-year career,” Magliocchetti said.

The rally drew two Boston media outlets who were ordered to remove their cameras from school grounds before the rally got underway at the request of School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, according to the Haverhill police officer who enforced the restriction.

Jonathan Ng, spokesperson for the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said prior to the rally 700 members of the Haverhill Education Association responded to a survey on school safety issues. Among the key findings, he said, is that 70% of the respondents said their students are not physically safe during the school day and nearly 78% don’t feel the district is accurately reporting issues surrounding the physical safety of teachers. The Haverhill Education Association is a member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.