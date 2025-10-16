Haverhill Citizens Hall of Fame to Induct NYC Fashion ‘Calendar Girl’ Ruth Finley Lein

(Additional photographs below.)

Haverhill has been known for performers, merchants, authors and statesmen, but now adds a big city fashion industry icon to its repertoire of famous people.

Ruth Finley Lein, who brought order to the chaos of the New York City fashion scene for nearly 70 years, is scheduled to be inducted into the Haverhill Citizens Hall of Fame next month. Born Ruth F. Finberg Jan. 14, 1920 in Haverhill, she was the subject of the 2020 documentary “Calendar Girl.”

“Finley is remembered as a hard worker among other hard workers. Despite the extremes often associated with the fashion industry, in Finley’s narrative, there’s very little haughty self-regard or hyperbole on display,” wrote Glenn Kenny in his New York Times review of the film.

Natalie Nudell, producer and writer of the documentary and author of the 2024 book “In American Fashion: Ruth Finley’s Fashion Calendar” will be a speaker at the induction ceremony.

According to the Haverhill Citizens Hall of Fame Committee, Lein became well known and respected by publishing a biweekly calendar beginning in 1945 that mapped out the schedules of designers’ shows in New York City and helped them avoid conflicts with rivals.

“With its pink pages and darker pink (or red) covers, Ms. Finley’s Fashion Calendar was the essential guide to the showrooms, department stores, theaters and lofts where designers introduced new collections. Decades later, as New York Fashion Week transformed and consolidated the industry, she was still at work, scheduling the hundreds of shows that were staged at Bryant Park and Lincoln Center. There was nothing like the calendar before Ruth; it was the bible,” the committee said in a release.

They said the idea for her Fashion Calendar took shape when Finley came to New York one summer to visit two fashion writers who were friends of her mother. She overheard they were very upset that Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman invited them to events at the same time. The Fashion Calendar provided a service that participating designers and subscribers would buy in order to avoid conflict and unnecessary competition for time slots, models and venues.

In 1972, when Belgian fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg moved to New York to launch her fashion career, she asked the editor of Vogue how to get started. The editor advised her to first book a hotel room to show her collection and, second, to call Finley.

Lein was the daughter of Russian Jewish immigrants Joseph and Anna Finberg. She graduated from Haverhill High School in 1937 and attended Simmons College in Boston, where she studied journalism and served as editor-in-chief of the Simmons newspaper. During summers and breaks, she worked as a reporter for the Boston Herald and New York Herald. Lein died Aug. 25, 2018 at the age of 98 in Manhattan. She is buried in Children of Israel Cemetery in Haverhill.

The induction ceremony takes place Saturday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m., in Haverhill Public Library’s Johnson Auditorium, 99 Main St. The public is invited and there is no admission charge.

The Haverhill Citizens Hall of Fame, established in 1985 at the library, honors Haverhill residents who achieved fame in their lifetime and brought recognition to the city. To be considered for membership, a candidate must have had a substantive Haverhill connection, a significant impact beyond Haverhill’s borders and, to allow for the assessment of time, must be deceased.