Haverhill Retirement Board Approves Benefits for Pistone, Pillsbury, Two School Staff

In under a minute the five-member Haverhill Retirement Board approved retirement benefits Tuesday for beleaguered former Police Chief Robert P. Pistone Jr., Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. and two others.

As previously reported by WHAV, Pistone abruptly announced his retirement last Wednesday, after Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett notified him she planned to place him on paid administrative leave for reasons that have not been fully detailed.

A Haverhill native, Pistone worked for the city’s police department for more than 28 years, four as chief. Pillsbury retired Tuesday, Sept. 30, after a 35-year career with the city. Prior to taking the position of economic development and planning director, he served as a planner with the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission. Two other city employees, Paula Lessard and Lourdes Lopez, both retiring from the school department, also submitted applications.

Retirement Board Vice Chairman Richard MacDonald moved for approval. His motion was seconded by member Pamela J. Carr. David S. Van Dam, administrator for the board, guided the voting.

“All the paperwork is in order. Williams H. Pillsbury, 9/30/2025, 35 years, 10 months. City of Haverhill, Haverhill Public Schools, Paula Lessard, 10/01/2025, 30 years, 11 months, Lourdes Lopez, 10/08/2025, 18 years, eight months and City of Haverhill, Haverhill Police Department, Robert P. Pistone Jr., 28 years, two months. Move to approve. Thank you. Is there a second? Yes. Thank you, Pam. All in favor? Five yeas. Thank you,” Van Dam said.

Members voted unanimously to approve the retirement benefits.

Pistone attended the hearing virtually and chose to keep his camera off. He thanked the board before leaving the meeting.

Van Dam said, Pistone will earn 70.42% of the average of salary in the top three years of his last five years of service. Pistone’s salary when he resigned was $278,660.

The city posted Pillsbury’s position Aug. 21 with an annual salary range of $116,630 to $133.012. In the meantime, Barrett rehired Pamela Price as assistant economic development director, her former title when she left the position in April. Price is being paid $45 an hour for up to 10 hours work a week.

Pillsbury will earn 80% of the average of his salary in the top three years in his last five years of service. He was paid $115,365 annually when he left his position.

Van Dam, said he couldn’t give exact figures because the amounts are still being calculated.

Police department issues have centered on the handling of twin tragedies which have dogged the department—the recent death of 32-year-old Police Officer Katelyn M. Tully and ongoing investigation into the July death of Francis P. Gigliotti II, 43, while in police custody.

Barrett initially appointed Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. to serve as acting chief but a day later placed Doherty on administrative leave—citing “new information,” which was not immediately disclosed—and elevated Capt. Wayne Tracy to acting police chief. Barrett also said she hired an independent investigator to look into the circumstance surrounding both Gigliotti’s and Tully’s deaths. That investigation is due to commence Thursday.