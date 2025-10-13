Panel Opposes Plan for Haverhill’s ‘Bell-to-Bell’ Cellphone Ban; Rosa Withdraws Policy Suggestion

The Haverhill School Committee won’t pursue a tightening of student cellphone usage policy at Haverhill High School in the immediate future.

Vice Chairman Richard J. Rosa told the board last Thursday, he decided not to pursue a, so-called, “bell-to-bell” ban on cellphone use at the high school after the Committee’s Policy Subcommittee failed to support him.

“We had a Policy Subcommittee meeting last night relative to the Haverhill High School’s cellphone policy. We had a discussion on whether or not to modify the policy to have a bell-to-bell ban of cell phones at the high school. A majority of the subcommittee felt that the policy we have in place right now is sufficient so we won’t be moving forward with any adjustments in the policy,” Rosa explained.

In addition to Rosa, members of the Policy Subcommittee are Ward 2 member Gail M. Sullivan, Ward 4 member Mikaela D. Lalumiere, Ward 5 member Jill Story and Ward 6 member Yonnie Collins. Only Sullivan supported the tighter restriction, Rosa said.

As previously reported by WHAV, Rosa first proposed the more restrictive ban at the high school at the Thursday, Sept. 25, School Committee meeting. He noted the state Senate recently passed a bill invoking a bell-to-bell cell phone ban in high schools across the state. While the House hasn’t acted, Rosa noted that Gov. Maura T. Healey supports it as does state Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler.

Under the school system’s current policy, high school students are banned from using cellphones while in class but are permitted to use them between classes and during lunch. Middle and elementary school students are already not allowed to use their phones during the school day.

Story told WHAV following the meeting she believes a bell-to-bell ban would be hard to enforce at the high school.

“It seems like most teachers are managing it well currently at the classroom level,” she said. “I worry about shifting enforcement responsibility entirely on the administration.”

Barry Davis, president of the teachers’ union, told WHAV teachers are in generally in favor of bell-to-bell bans.

“Research has overwhelmingly shown the damage that technology is doing to our students is significant,” Davis said “We understand there is a significant cost with instituting a ban of such a nature and support any legislation that not only creates a ban but takes the burden of cost off the districts through state funding.”

He added “the Haverhill Education Association executive committee also feels it is the duty of the administration to enforce such policies in a supportive and constructive way that works with all staff to do what’s best for our students.”