Haverhill Board to Act on Former Police Chief Pistone’s Retirement Application

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week.

The Haverhill Retirement Board is scheduled to act Tuesday on former Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone Jr.’s application for retirement.

As WHAV reported first last Thursday, Pistone chose to step down and retire.

“I resigned, effective today. I believe it’s in the best interests of the city and the department going forward,” Pistone told WHAV.

The former chief is eligible for retirement, having served a little more than 28 years.

The board is chaired by retired Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Anthony L. Haugh, who also served as interim police chief in 2021. Other members are Richard MacDonald, vice chairman; attorney James P. Cleary III; City Auditor and Chief Financial Officer Angel A. Perkins and former city Technology Director Pamela J. Carr.

Retirement Board members are also scheduled to discuss new member enrollments in the hybrid session Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. in Haverhill City Hall, room 303, 4 Summer St., Haverhill. The Zoom meeting number is 859 6342 6827 and the passcode is 965976.

Tuesday, Oct. 14

The Haverhill Board of Assessor’s meets for routine business Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. in Haverhill City Hall, Room 115, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

Feedback on its plan to update Washington Square in Haverhill’s downtown with cement paving to replace uneven stone pavers and bricks leads the agenda Wednesday for the Washington Street Shoe Historic District Commission.

The Commission contracted with AECOM, a Chelmsford engineering firm, to suggest ways to make the walkways in Washington Square safer for pedestrians and the open spaces more inviting. AECOM suggests replacing the pavers and brick with smooth concrete and to add two performance spaces with benches and plantings along with a permanent evergreen with electrical service to be used as the city’s Christmas tree.

Commissioners meet Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. in City Hall, room 308, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

The outlook for state and federal funding highlights the agenda of the Haverhill School Committee’s Budget and Finance Subcommittee when it meets Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 8:15 a.m. in Haverhill City Hall, room 206, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

An evaluation of respondents for its request for services is the main item on the agenda of the John Greenleaf Whittier School Building Committee. The board meets Wednesday, Oct. 15, virtually. Call the Haverhill School Department at 978-374-2300 for conference call connection information.

Changes to contracts for the Bradford Terrace draining and structural improvement contracts are on the agenda for the Haverhill Housing Authority’s next meeting. The board will meet Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. in the community room at the housing authority’s headquarters, 25 Washington St., Haverhill.

The introduction of Taina Mathurin Janvier, the newest member of the Haverhill Cultural Council, is lead item on the agenda for the next meeting of the arts agency. The board will also discuss scoring applications for its next grant cycle when it meets Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Rkaco is seeking dimensional variances to create a new building lot for a single-family home at 199 Wilson St., when the Haverhill Board of Appeals meets Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. in Haverhill City Hall, room 202, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

Cesar Casado is seeing a special permit for convert a preexisting and legal non-conforming building at 0 Grove St. into a single-family residence. Also on the agenda is a special permit application from the Klemm Family LLC to upgrade an existing carwash at 427 River St. to include both self-service and automatic bays. The Noyes Family Realty Trust also seeks variances to divide a lot and construct a new single-family dwelling at 994 Main St.

Thursday, Oct. 16

The current status of teacher negotiations is on the agenda of the Haverhill School Committee’s subcommittee on Teachers Negotiations when it meets with its attorney and leadership team Thursday, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m. in Haverhill City Hall, room 206, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

The $17 million renovation of the Haverhill Public Library along with the future of the Haverhill Promise initiative is on the agenda of library’s Board of Trustees when the board meets next Thursday, Oct. 16, at 9:30 a.m. in the Whittier Board Room at the library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

How to handle emergency matters that crop up between regular meetings is on the agenda of the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission. The board meets next Thursday Oct. 16, at 11 am. virtually. The Zoom meeting number is 886 9589 9342. A passcode is not listed on the agenda.