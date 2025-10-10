Acting Chief Doherty Pledges to ‘Rebuild Trust and Stability;’ Mayor Shakes up Communications

In the hours yesterday after Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone Jr. stepped down and announced his retirement, his deputy—now acting police chief—sought to reassure his patrolmen, superior officers and the public that he will “take immediate steps to rebuild trust and stability.”

Acting Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. released his statement Thursday night, acknowledging the recent loss of Officer Katelyn M. Tully and her colleagues’ decision to issue a vote of no confidence in both the former chief and deputy.

“I recognize that this tragedy, combined with the daily challenges of policing in today’s world, has placed enormous strain on our officers. Many are hurting, tired, and asking for help. The recent vote of no confidence reflects that pain. I hear it, I respect it, and I take it seriously,” he said.

WHAV was the first to break the news of Pistone’s resignation yesterday afternoon that he called “in the best interests of the city and the department going forward” and his application to the Haverhill Retirement Board, ending nearly 30 years of city service. The board has added Pistone’s application to its Tuesday agenda.

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett said Doherty would continue as acting chief, which began with Pistone’s request for leave ahead of the mayor’s plans to place him on paid administrative leave, as WHAV reported Wednesday. Barrett confirmed the order of events.

In his statement, Doherty pledged “to listen, to lead with humility and to take meaningful action to support the men and women who protect this city. I will work with city leadership and union representatives and take immediate steps to rebuild trust and stability.”

He concluded, “We will grieve together, and we will heal together. I ask our community to keep our officers and their families in their hearts as they continue serving through an incredibly difficult time. Our department has been through a lot, but we will come through this stronger, together.”

Barrett, who said she would retain an independent firm to investigate recent events, also brought on the firm of Beverly-based McMahon Communications, which distributed two press releases last night. Barrett confirmed the outlet led by Joyce McMahon replaces Essex Strategies, founded by T.J. Winick. Essex Strategies was hired following the July 11 death of 43-year-old Francis P. Gigliotti II while in Haverhill Police custody.