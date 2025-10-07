Haverhill Councilors Object to Whittier Tech’s State-Mandated Student Lottery Plan

The Haverhill City Council took a dim view of the new admission policy Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School will be using for students entering ninth grade as of Jan. 1.

As previously reported by WHAV, the Whittier Tech School Committee adopted an unweighted admissions lottery last Wednesday, Oct. 1, after the state ordered changes to the way tech schools choose the makeup of ninth-grade classes. In the past, students were evaluated on criteria that considered grades, attendance, motivation and an in-person interview. Schools now have the choice of a weighted lottery that can include consideration for attendance, motivation and attendance or a completely random “unweighted” lottery.

At-large Councilor John A. Michitson and Ward 5 Councilor Shaun P. Toohey led the discussion during the City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday. Michitson succinctly laid out his issue with the new policy.

“The good part is that some disadvantaged students will be getting in that wouldn’t have otherwise. The negative is that students that got good grades and had good attendance will be left off,” Michitson said.

Toohey followed, saying he is not happy some well-qualified students will lose out.

“Highly motivated and qualified students may be rejected. I think that is completely unacceptable,” Toohey said.

Ward 1 Councilor Ralph T. Basiliere went further and bluntly criticized the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for adopting the new policy last May.

“I think it is a crappy law. I think it is crappy that kids would work hard, do the right things, especially when you are young to be that disciplined, to be that committed to get into that school,” Basiliere said.

Haverhill students currently make up 68% of the Whittier Tech student body, a percentage that will be maintained under the new admissions policy. However, at any given time, the school maintains a waiting list of 200 Haverhill students but does not have the space or resources to accommodate.

Because several councilors had questions about the logistics of the new policy, councilors chose to ask Haverhill’s representatives on the Whittier Tech School Committee, Scott W. Wood Jr. and Richard P. Early Jr., to attend a future City Council meeting.

Open questions include whether younger siblings would be given preference so families can stay together, posed by Vice President Timothy J. Jordan, and whether the Whittier Tech School Committee might reconsider a weighted lottery, asked by Ward 4 Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski.

In a related matter, Lewandowski asked if student representatives can be seated on the newly formed Whittier Tech School Building Committee. That committee has been formed to pursue state funding to either relocate or renovate the aging Whittier Tech building on Amesbury Line Road.

In other business, councilors postponed a discussion and vote until Tuesday, Dec. 9, on an application for a special permit for a Hispanic market and 10 apartments at 233 Winter St. The building, which previously housed a doughnut shop, sandwich shop and convenience store at various times, has been demolished and the shell of a new structure is under construction with apartments being roughed out on the second and third floor. However, the city’s Inspectional Services Department issued a stop work order because the contractor exceeded the initial building permit.

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett has ordered a community impact study for the project.

Barrett also proclaimed Wednesday, Oct. 15, White Cane Day to put a spotlight on challenges Haverhill citizens with serious vision issues face in maintaining independence and finding productive employment.