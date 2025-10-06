Councilors to Discuss Whittier Tech Lottery, Permitting Winter Street Building, More Tuesday

A discussion of the new admission lottery at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School will be on the minds of Haverhill city councilors when they meet Tuesday night.

At-large Councilor John A. Michitson and Ward 5 Councilor Shaun P. Toohey have placed a discussion of the admission policy on the agenda. As reported by WHAV, the Whittier Tech School Committee voted last Wednesday to use a non-weighted lottery with seats distributed to the 11-member communities based on10-year average enrollment data. The school was required to update its admissions policy to align with a new state regulation.

Haverhill City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright will also announce the schedule for early voting in the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 4, general election along with other pertinent election deadlines.

City councilors also are scheduled to have a hearing on an application by Methuen-based 233 Winter St. LLC to construct a mixed-use building at 233 Winter St. for a retail grocery store and restaurant on the first floor and 10 apartments on the second and third floors.

While a shell has been built on the lot, Haverhill Building Commissioner Thomas K. Bridgewater notes, “A building permit was issued for the first-floor commercial use and then was revised for second and third floor ‘Shell Only,’ however, the contractor chose to go beyond the permit, without authorization, and began roughing in for apartments. Inspectional Services has issued a stop work order until the decision by Council.”

A letter from attorney Paul A. Magliocchetti, who is representing the applicant, said plans call for a Hispanic market in the space which had been at different times a doughnut shop, sandwich shop and convenience store.

Ward 6 Councilor Michael S. McGonagle will announce the scheduling of a meeting of the Public Health, Safety and Works Committee, which he chairs, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. Two issues are on the agenda. The first is a proposed modification to the city’s Winter Parking Ban, which would allow the city to suspend ticketing weather permitting. The second is proposed safety changes to the intersection of Amesbury Line and Merrimac Roads.

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett plans to proclaim Wednesday, Oct. 15, as White Cane Awareness Day in Haverhill.

Finally, McGonagle will introduce Patrick Menzie who will invite the public to a pre-election Veterans Fundraising Breakfast Sunday, Nov. 2, from 9-11 a.m. at the Haverhill AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose Ave., Haverhill.

The Haverhill City Council meets Tuesday night at 7 p.m., remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.