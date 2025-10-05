Public Meetings This Week: Policy Subcommittee to Consider Haverhill School Cellphone Ban

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week on-air and online.

Implementing a new policy restricting cellphone use by students during the school day leads the agenda for the Haverhill Public School Committee’s Policy Subcommittee.

The committee was prompted by Vice Chair Richard J. Rosa after he recently urged his fellow Committee members to act without waiting for the state.

“As you may know the Massachusetts Senate has passed a bill for a ‘bell-to-bell’ ban on cell phones. So, it’s coming. The House hasn’t passed it yet. The governor is in favor of it. The secretary of education, Dr. Tutwiler, is favor of it. Many school districts have already passed it. I am of the belief we shouldn’t have to wait until it passes,” he said.

The Policy Subcommittee meets virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 8, from 7-8:30 p.m. Also on the agenda is an update on the state’s new Career and Technical Education Admissions policy and onboard new school committee members.

Those interested in hearing the discussion are advised to call the School Department at 978-374-3400 for meeting connection information.

Monday, Oct. 6

The Walnut Square School Site Council hears a presentation on attendance and a family engagement initiative to encourage reading for pleasure when it meets Monday, Oct. 6, from 5-6 p.m. virtually. The Google Meet link is https://meet.google.com/bzn-dwrf-dzb.

A chance to meet and get to know other members leads the agenda for the Haverhill Special Education Parent Advisory Council virtual meeting Monday, Oct. 6, at 7-7:30 p.m. The meeting will be online via Microsoft Teams. Those attending are asked to notify SEPAC by completing an online form.

Wednesday, Oct. 8

The Youth Committee of the Merrimack Valley Workforce Board hears program updates when it meets virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. The Zoom meeting number is 864 6483 0496 and the passcode is 082 661.

Thursday, Oct, 9

The Haverhill School Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill. The agenda for the meeting was not available in time for this report.

Four enforcement orders are on the agenda for the Haverhill Conservation Commission when it meets Thursday, Oct. 9, at 7:15 p.m. in room 301 of Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill. Two of the orders concern ongoing remediation work at Kimball Farm, 791 East Broadway and the parcel across the street on Country Bridge Road. The two other orders are for 31 King St. owned by Guy DiStefano and 40 Craigie Ave. owned by Carina Kidd.