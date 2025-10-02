Councilors Look to Develop Vegetation Maintenance Plan for Expanded Riverside Park

Haverhill’s Riverside Park and new Edible Avenue area is getting attention as the city considers protocols for clearing vegetation, including invasive plants.

At the request of Ward 4 Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski, city councilors this week asked its Natural Resources Committee to consider next steps for the park and trail system that expanded in recent years thanks to $1 million in improvements and volunteer assistance.

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett said the creation and maintenance of the Edible Avenue area is a good example of the importance of public-private partnerships. Noting the Edible Avenue is a joint project of Creative Haverhill, Team Haverhill and the Haverhill Garden Club, Barrett said the city requires on-going assistance to keep the area properly maintained.

“We’re good at mowing and cutting things down but we’re not going to be weeding too much. So, we have to have partners in this. And we welcome the partners because, obviously they put a lot of effort in.” Barrett said.

In other business before the Council, HC Media’s Matt Belfiore and David Shultz showed off a video they are producing to help inspire young people to consider careers in manufacturing. The recruitment video is the brainchild of at-large Councilor John A. Michitson who received wide support from his colleagues for the initiative.

Cynthia Graham was granted an event permit to hold the annual Chili and Chowder Cook-off at the Haverhill Fire Fighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Before beginning its regular agenda City Council President Thomas J. Sullivan asked for a moment of silence to remember Haverhill Police Officer Katelyn M. Tully who died unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 26.