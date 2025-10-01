Candlelight Vigil Saturday to Honor and Remember Haverhill Police Officer Katelyn Tully

A candlelight vigil in memory Haverhill Police Officer Katelyn M. Tully, who died last Friday, is planned for late Saturday afternoon

Friends of local first responders Al Pereira and Michael Jarvis, organizing the service, are inviting the community to join family, friends and colleagues Saturday, Oct. 4, at 5:45 p.m., at the Haverhill Police Station, 40 Bailey Blvd. The vigil begins promptly at 6 p.m.

Tully of Haverhill graduated from Methuen High School with the Class of 2012 and served a six-month active service in Afghanistan after enlisting in the U.S. Army National Guard in 2014. She was honorably discharged and joined the Haverhill Police Department the first time in 2016 and later Newbury Police before returning to Haverhill last year.

Organizers said Tully was “a proud member of both the Haverhill Police Honor Guard and the Military Honor Guard, where she represented her department and fellow service members with dignity and pride.”

“Known for her selflessness, compassion and dedication, Officer Tully embodied the values of service and community. Whether in uniform or in everyday life, she was always ready to help those in need,” they added.

Visiting hours take place Thursday, Oct. 2, from 3-8 p.m., at Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., Route 62, Wilmington. A Mass of Christian Burial for the 32-year-old officer will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m., in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington.