Haverhill School Committee Members Say No Need to Wait for State, Ban Student Cellphones Now

The head of the Haverhill School Committee says the city need not wait for the state to put in place a student cellphone ban.

Vice Chair Richard J. Rosa asked his fellow Committee members last week to consider a ban on student cell phone use during the school day.

“As you may know the Massachusetts Senate has passed a bill for a ‘bell-to-bell’ ban on cell phones. So, it’s coming. The House hasn’t passed it yet. The governor is in favor of it. The secretary of education, Dr. Tutwiler, is favor of it. Many school districts have already passed it. I am of the belief we shouldn’t have to wait until it passes,” he said.

Rosa argued a ban would promote learning as well as better mental health. He said he intends to bring a formal policy banning student cell phone use during the school day back for a more robust discussion at a future meeting. He asked Haverhill High School Principal Michael J. Downs and his staff to give feedback on what the logistics would look like, whether to implement cell phone lockers, pouches or another system to keep phones safe during the day.

His suggestion won the immediate support of several board members, among them Ward 2 School Committee Member Gail M. Sullivan.

“I think if we really care about kids’ mental health, instead of hiring 18 more mental health professionals, we start with limiting screen time,” Sullivan said.

The board also accepted a gift of $45,000 from the estate of Pauline Hairian to increase the endowment of the scholarship she established in memory of her brother, Byron B. Hairian, an alum of Haverhill High School who died at 92 in 2012. Pauline Hairian herself died earlier this year at 100. The endowment provides an annual scholarship of $1,000 to a Haverhill High School senior going on to a four-year college.

In other business, the board accepted on a unanimous vote a new Belonging Policy which seeks to formally ensure all students are made to feel welcome and included in all school programs. Towards that end, Downs said he has asked the high school’s Student Council to invite a representative of each club at the high school to its next meeting in order to make sure the constitution of the student leadership committee reflects the constitution of the student body.