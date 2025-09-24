Seniors, Vets and Businesses Now Eligible for Larger Haverhill Property Tax Breaks

Haverhill’s low-income seniors over age 70, disabled veterans and small business owners will get a break on their real estate taxes next year thanks to three measures Haverhill City Council took this week to expand tax exemptions.

The senior exemption for those with assets of less than $32,011 and an estate minus the value of their primary residence of not more than $56,352 will qualify for up to $1,000 off their tax bill. Currently the exemption is up to $700.

Veterans who are disabled will be able to deputize a representative to work off up to $1,500 of their tax bill by taking a volunteer job with the city. And the personal property tax exemption for businesses will increase to $10,000 from $7,000 which means more smaller businesses will no longer receive a bill.

City councilors voted to expand tax exemptions for seniors, disabled veterans and small business owners by a unanimous vote Tuesday. The three measures go into effect next July 1.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett said she was lobbied for several years to increase the senior exemption as several neighboring communities already have. But she said budget pressures made it impossible until now.

“We know we had to make some tough decisions over the last two years to correct a potential fiscal cliff while we were using free cash to fund continuing operations. We made that difficult decision together to do what we thought was right for the city long term. With this action tonight, should you decide to take it, we will give relief to those on the edge,” Barrett said.

Other communities which already allow the maximum exemption for seniors include Amesbury, Andover, Methuen, Newburyport and Topsfield, according to Christine M. Webb, the city’s chief assessor. Webb anticipates some 96 seniors would take advantage of the exemption next year costing the city about $50,500 more than this year. She said currently 1,726 businesses are exempt from the personal property tax. Under the increased exemption, she estimated 86 more businesses will qualify at a cost to the city of about $14,000.

At-Large City Councilor John A. Michitson spoke for his colleagues when he backed the mayor’s plan enthusiastically.

“I am in favor of all of these (exemptions) because it is going to help the people who need it the most and the small businesses,” Michitson said.

Councilors asked how the city will cover the loss of revenue. Barrett said there is adequate money in the city’s overlay account which is used to pay for tax exemptions and abatements. The city loses about $592,000 a year in various abatements and exemptions, she said. By far the largest exemption category is to veterans with a 100% service-related disability. Webb said she anticipates 223 veterans will qualify for the real estate tax exemption of up to $2,058 costing the city $177,000 in lost revenue. The current top exemption is $1,441.