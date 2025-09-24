Haverhill Farm Owner and Heart Recipient Leads Organ Registration Event with City, State Officials

(Additional photograph below.)

Anna Kelchlin today is the happy owner of an organic farm in Haverhill because 15 years ago she received a heart from a man who had the foresight to register as an organ donor.

New England Donor Services put the spotlight on the impact organ and tissue donations can have on individual lives at an event at Kelchlin’s Late Bloom Farm Wednesday. Kelchlin was joined by Kathy O’Brien, whose husband, Shawn, was also someone who registered as organ donor. He died suddenly three years ago and since then his organs and tissues have saved 103 lives, she said.

“He died unexpectedly, so there was really no planning to his death and what was going to happen afterwards. The only thing he that he did do to prepare beforehand was to register as an organ donor,” O’Brien said.

Kelchlin said she recognizes how lucky she is to have received a heart transplant that has been successful.

“Fifteen years ago, it was actually Easter Sunday morning, I received a heart. I had been in the hospital for about three months waiting for a heart. I was born with heart disease but, I didn’t find out until I was 23,” Kelchlin said.

Some 98% of organ donors in Massachusetts sign up when they apply for, or renew, their driver’s licenses, according to Colleen Ogilvie, the registrar of the Commonwealth’s Registry of Motor Vehicles. Ogilvie said its partnership with New England Donor Services has prompted 48% of those with licenses to check off the organ donor box on their driver’s license application, one of the highest percentages in the country.

Matthew Boger, head of government relations for the donor agency, said the likelihood of actually becoming a donor is remote. However, he said 108,000 patients across the country are waiting for a match. The more people register, the more lives will be saved, he said.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, who presented Kelchlin a proclamation from the city, said Haverhill is lucky that a man named David donated his heart so Kelchlin could live. Showing off her driver’s license with its red heart donor logo, Barrett said she hopes more Hillies will sign up when they renew their licenses.

“I am thankful to New England Donor Services for bringing us together to raise awareness about organ donation and the impact it has on the lives of the recipients. Today we get to hear from Anna who receive a heart 15 years ago and has gone on to make a difference in the lives of so many people through the Late Bloom Farm,” Barrett said.

Also attending the event were Ward 1 City Councilor Ralph T. Basiliere, Ward 3 City Councilor Devan M. Ferreira, Ward 4 City Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski and state Rep. Ryan M. Hamilton. The event also honored the several volunteers who work as ambassadors for the donor service. Among them was Mary Jo Haseltine from Haverhill who said she got involved after her stepson died in an accident in 2013. His organs saved five lives, she said. She went on to donated a kidney to her daughter, Melody Byron.