Two Sustain ‘Minor Injuries’ in Motorcycle vs. Car Crash in Downtown Haverhill

Two people received, what police describe as, “minor injuries” following a collision between a motorcycle and passenger car Monday afternoon in downtown Haverhill.

The accident took place about 3:15 p.m., near an apartment building at 98 Essex St., Haverhill. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV the unnamed motorcyclist was traveling along Essex Street at the same time a driver of a Honda SUV was pulling out of Locke Street.

Haverhill police and firefighters assisted both drivers. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital for suspected minor injuries, Doherty said, and the motorcycle driver refused treatment for also minor injuries.