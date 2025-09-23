Massachusetts YMCAs and Girl Scouts Score State STEM Design Challenge Grants

Massachusetts YMCAs and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, both serving the area, will join five others in sharing in more than $464,000 in STEM Design Challenge grants from the state’s STEM Advisory Council.

Recipients were named Tuesday ahead of Massachusetts STEM Week, which takes place Oct. 20 to 24.

Girl Scouts’ “You Can Build It!” challenge will engage students in grades 2 through 8 with both a virtual offering and in-school events. It will integrate the Girl Scouts’ STEM-On-The-Go mobile learning van, supported by the Cummings Foundation, that will visit schools. The challenge will utilize the “Girl Scouts Who Build” curriculum that was designed over a 10-year partnership with Suffolk Construction to address gender disparities in the construction field.

YMCA’s “GreenFit: Design a Sustainable YMCA” challenges middle and high school students in a week-long program to redesign their local YMCA as a sustainable, energy-efficient community hub. Youth will explore applied STEM concepts through hands-on activities, collaborative design thinking and environmental problem-solving.

“STEM Week is about making sure every student can see themselves as part of Massachusetts’ innovation story,” said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. “We are grateful to the organizations creating these STEM Design Challenges for helping to spark that excitement for our students, giving them the chance to explore, create and envision a future in STEM.”

Officials said STEM Design Challenge Grants are intended to expand access to applied STEM curricula and increase participation among historically underrepresented populations in STEM fields, including students of color, girls, low-income and first-generation students, English learners and students with disabilities. It also seeks to provide teachers with professional development and implementation resources, promote meaningful employer engagement in curriculum design and activities and build a community of practice to share best practices and strengthen partnerships with employers that offer paid STEM internships to high school students.

The STEM Advisory Council is currently co-chaired by Driscoll, U.S Congressman Jake Auchincloss and Chairman, President and CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Jeffery Leiden.