Haverhill Councilors Back Plan to Help Low-Income Students Afford College Amid Fed Cuts

The Haverhill City Council Tuesday night unanimously backed a resolution supporting more money for public colleges advanced by Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey—partly to offset federal cuts.

The Discover, Research Innovation for a Vibrant Economy Act, or DRIVE, would use $200 million of the amount state is collecting through the voter-approved Fair Share Amendment, also known as the “millionaire’s tax,” to shore up funding for public higher learning institutions in the state.

Haverhill resident Sara Hilinski appeared at the Council’s regular meeting to advocate for a resolution advanced by the Massachusetts Teachers Association which urges the state Legislature to adopt the act. Hilinski spelled out several instances where cuts in federal dollars to higher education are making it challenging for low-income students to afford a college education. She also pointed out that the state has collected a $1 billion more from the new Fair Share Amendment than originally estimated.

“Our public higher education institutions are really economic drivers in our area. They are engines of opportunity, access to higher education for so many, whether they be young people or adults returning to school,” Hilinski said.

Ward 4 City Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski went one step further, noting a well-educated citizenry and robust economy ultimately help ordinary taxpayers because more industry creates more jobs.

“The economic importance of this—how it ties in, my understanding, is that then it will increase the new industry as research develops if we allow that to happen. Then, there will be new industries. From new industries in the life sciences, we create new jobs. If we create new jobs, then we create more industries and we create a more-thriving economy and that all potentially benefits the taxpayer,” Lewandowski said.

Hilinski pointed out the state’s new tuition-free community college initiative has prompted an increase in enrollment from 12 to 20% over last semester. At the same time though, she said, support services such as tutoring that help students stay in school and do their best have been cut.

She said the state teachers’ union is hoping the wording of the governor’s act can be modified slightly so that DRIVE funding could be for direct support for students as well as to support research.

“We are also adding a request that Maura Healy and the legislature consider allowing that money to support both research and student supports that have been cut,” Hilinski said.

In other business the City Council and Mayor Melinda E. Barrett presented proclamations to Nicki Tejada for winning the WBC USA Silver Super Lightweight boxing title. Tejada, who graduated from Haverhill High School and is a member of the Haverhill Downtown Boxing Club. volunteers his time teaching the sport to Haverhill High School students three afternoons a week.

Barrett also proclaimed the period from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 Hispanic Heritage Month in Haverhill.