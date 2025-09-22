Plan for Amesbury Road Gas Station and Convenience Store Returns to Haverhill City Council

A proposal to construct a gas station and convenience store at 298 Amesbury Road off the Interstate 495 off ramp is back on the Haverhill City Council agenda Tuesday.

The City Council will reconsider a proposal by Steven J. Eddy of Haverhill through his Kayrouz Petroleum company to raze two existing buildings and replace them with a 1,482 square-foot convenience store and five diesel pumps.

Eddy is seeking a special permit to store 20,000 gallons of Class II diesel fuel and 2,500 gallons of diesel exhaust fluid. His initial application was denied by the City Council in 2022 and he brought suit in Land Court. In an Order of Remand from the court dated Feb. 16, 2023, Eddy was required to submit a traffic study and a fuel tank safety study to the city and, once received, the City Council is ordered to reopen its special permit hearing.

In comments to the City Council, Robert E. Moore, Haverhill environmental health technician, said he believes Eddy must seek approval from the Massachusetts Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program because a portion of the parcel in question is a priority habitat for a rare species. He also suggested the traffic study should be updated to take into consideration the potential for additional vehicles if a new Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is built on the nearby campus of Northern Essex Community College.

Other agenda items the City Council will consider include three orders Mayor Melinda E. Barrett has submitted to increase exemptions from certain local taxes. She is proposing to increase the personal property tax exemption to $10,000 from the current $7,000; increase the real estate property exemption allowed for qualifying seniors, those who are blind and veterans from 40% to 100%; and to allow a disabled veteran to appoint a representative to contribute volunteer services to the city for up to $1,500 in tax credits a year.

Barrett is also advancing the appointment of Taina Mathurin Janvier, 34 Kennedy Circle, to the Haverhill Cultural Council for a term of three years.

Nicky Tejada, a member of the Haverhill Downtown Boxing Club, will be honored for his recent achievement as the WBC USA Silver Super Lightweight Champion.

Sara Hilinski will be introduced by Ward 3 Councilor Devan M. Ferreira. Hilinski will ask the City Council to support the DRIVE Act, recent legislation filed by Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey which would invest $400 million in retaining top talent and creating jobs.

Broco Energy is applying for a permit to increase underground propane storage on its property at 158 Hale St. by 30,000 gallons. The company also wants a permit for three additional propane transport trailer trucks with the capacity of 12,600 gallons each.

Barrett will also declare Hispanic Heritage Month in Haverhill through Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The Haverhill City Council meets Tuesday night at 7 p.m., remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.