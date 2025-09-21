Haverhill School Committee to Take Early Look at Next Year’s Budget

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week on air and online.

The Haverhill School Committee begins the process of budgeting for the next school year when its Budget and Finance Subcommittee meets this week.

Projected funding from city and state tax revenues as well as grants will be reviewed along with budget priorities for the 2026-2027 school year when the board meets Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 8 a.m. in the Superintendent’s Conference Room, room 206, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

The board will also close out the 2024-2025 school year budget and look at how the district is managing its current 2025-2026 budget.

Monday, Sept. 22

The Haverhill School Committee’s Negotiating Team for Custodians meets with the Custodians Association SEUI Local 888’s collective bargaining team in a closed-door session Monday, Sept. 22, at 4:30 p.m. in room 104, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

Changes to its scholarship program are on the agenda for Haverhill’s Commission on Disability Issues when it meets Monday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in Haverhill Citizens Center dining room, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Also on the agenda is a discussion of downtown accessibility.

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Routine items are on the agenda for the regular weekly meeting of the Haverhill Board of Assessors. The board will meet Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. in room 115, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

John Greenleaf Whittier School Site Council discusses district and school goals when it meets Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. in the school’s library, 256 Concord St., Haverhill.

Wednesday, Sept. 24

The business plan for a new ferry service on the Merrimack River to be operated by the Merrimack Valley Transit, or MeVa, is on the agenda when the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission’s Metropolitan Planning Organization convenes virtually Wednesday, Sept. 24, at noon. The ferry would provide a daily water link between Haverhill, Amesbury and Newburyport. The Zoom meeting number is 853 2992 0371 and the passcode is 147687.

Thursday, Sept. 25

The Haverhill School Committee is scheduled to meet for its regular session Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m., in the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers, room 201, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill. The agenda was not available in time for this story.