Holy Archangels Armenian Church Hosts Classical Concert Sunday

Holy Archangels Armenian Church hosts a classical music concert featuring Jasmin Atabekyan on piano and her daughter, Emilya Gasparyan, on violin.

Natives of Armenia now living in the United States, the duo has played concerts around the world.

Atabekyan is the winner of France’s prestigious Pierre Lantier-Ober Piano Competition, Aram Khachaturian Competition and several other international competitions. She has appeared as a featured soloist with the Yerevan Symphony and Thessaloniki Symphony Orchestra in France, Greece and Armenia. Gasparyan has won numerous violin competitions, including the Young Talents with Orchestra competition in Milan, Rafina competition in Athens, Energy for Life competition in Vienna and Totenberg String Competition in the United States.

The concert is Sunday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m., in Ermonian Hall at the church, 1280 Boston Road. The program includes Mozart’s Piano Sonata in C Major, Liszt’s Mephisto Waltz and Khachaturian’s Sabre Dance. A free will collection will be taken to defray Emilya’s travel and study expenses.