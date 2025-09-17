State Awards Haverhill Schools Second Round of Age 3 Through Grade 3 Literacy Grants

Haverhill Public Schools is one of 15 recipients of state grants to continue its participation in the Partnership for Reading Success—Massachusetts, or PRISM, I program.

The $330,858 grant awarded Tuesday enables Haverhill to implement, what the state calls, “high-quality, evidence-based reading instruction through literacy materials, technical support, coaching and professional development.”

The state’s Literacy Launch: Reading Success from Age 3 through Grade 3 is a multiyear early literacy initiative to help school systems transition to evidence-based early literacy programs. Grants are designed to help equip students with reading and writing skills necessary for academic success and lifelong learning.

“Literacy Launch is a historic investment in early literacy for our students. These continuation grants represent our commitment to make sure all of our students can read and read well,” said Gov. Maura Healey in a press release.

As WHAV reported last January, Haverhill was one of 15 districts to be awarded the initial grant.

During the second year, Haverhill will receive professional development; support to continue partnerships with community-based preschool providers to align evidence-based early curriculum, instruction and assessment across the community; and money for early literacy screening assessments, coaching support and to cover staffing costs.

“The PRISM I program will continue to help districts improve literacy programming, ensuring that our youngest learners build a strong literacy foundation that will support their success throughout their education,” added Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler.