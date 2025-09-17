Haverhill’s Washington Square to Get Pedestrian-Friendly Surface Makeover, Performance Area

The brick and cobblestone walkways in the Washington Square plaza would be replaced with more pedestrian-friendly concrete, a performance space created and a permanent Christmas tree planted under a redesign proposal city leaders are considering.

The Washington Street Shoe Historic District Commission took a first look at a concept for the redesign of the plaza opposite the Haverhill post office at its regular meeting Wednesday. If the city can find money for construction, the new park would be unveiled next September. While Mayor Melinda E. Barrett said a funding source has not been identified, she is confident the project will go forward. The city is paying for the design portion of the project with federal American Rescue Plan Act grants, according to Andrew K. Herlihy, the city’s community development division director

Matthew Mullally, a senior engineer with the Boston-based AECOM consulting group, showed off his team’s ideas and asked for feedback from commissioners.

“The walkway surfaces, the cobblestones are a problem. I believe the design was in the ‘80s for this square. And now with the evolution of the street and neighborhood we want to go in a different direction, a more pedestrian-friendly surface and more interactive spaces.” Mullally said.

Commission Chairwoman Mary Ellen Lawlor agreed, saying she is sad to see the bricks go but that they posed a serious trip hazard. “They are beautiful, but they are dangerous for pedestrians and this is a senior area,” Lawlor observed.

Lisa Decker, the AECOM landscape architect on the project, suggested bricks could be used as a decorative element on the edges of the walkways to reflect the many historic brick buildings on Washington Street.

Decker said the proposal includes adding seating around the existing World War II monument in the plaza and adding a performance space with seating opposite the alley between the Haverhill Housing Authority’s Washington Block building and the Coombs Building that houses Community Action. An evergreen tree would be planted outside which could be used for the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in December. Underground electrical conduits would be installed to provide a permanent and safe lighting source for the evergreen as well the performance space and other trees. The current honey locust trees, which are either dead or dying, will be replaced with a more drought-resistant species. She said an underground irrigation system would be installed so that the trees and planting beds would have a better chance of thriving.

Commissioner Paul Bergman asked if traffic-calming elements had been considered including narrowing the width of Washington Street inside the square and making the park area larger to force drivers to slow down. Mullally said he considered such a redesign, but concluded the street can’t be narrowed because of large tractor trailers that travel through the square daily. He also said city officials instructed him to preserve the five parking spaces that run the length of the plaza on Washington Street.

Bergman also suggested the design include a pedestrian-activated walk light at the main crosswalk between the plaza and the post office. Mullally said he liked that idea and added the proposed design includes moving the crosswalk closer to Washington Street to allow for better sightlines for driver turning right off Emerson Street into the square.

Mullally said plans will be shared at a public meeting sometime in October and he expects to have the final design ready by the end of the year.