Groveland Partners with HomeWorks Energy to Help Residents Cut Utility Costs

Groveland is looking to help its residents reduce energy consumption, lower utility bills and better achieve environmental conservation efforts.

The town said Wednesday it is partnering with HomeWorks Energy, a Mass Save contractor, to provide free home energy assessments, weatherization and access Mass Save rebates and incentives. Eligible residents could save as 75 to 100% off recommended insulation and 100% off air sealing.

Those interested may request a no-cost home energy assessment by visiting hwe.works/Groveland online or calling 781-305-3319. Those with questions may also call Rachel Surette at HomeWorks Energy at 941-726-7827 or email [email protected].