Officials Say New Consentino School Ahead of Schedule; Board Approves Some Raises

Officials say the $160 million replacement Dr. Albert B. Consentino School is 66% complete and should be ready for classes next summer, two months earlier than anticipated.

Haverhill School Committee members last week heard the projection from Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta and Director of Facilities Stephen D. Dorrance.

“The Consentino school, if people have driven by, it is up and it’s looking great. We are kind of in the final stages and we are on time and under budget,” Marotta said.

Dorrance said he anticipates the new building to be ready by July 1, 2026, in time for summer school, adding, demolition of the current building and related site work would begin once the new building is fully occupied. He said a playing field that is currently out of service next to Silver Hill Elementary School is being planted with grass this fall and should be ready next year.

“We expect the entire site to be completed by July of 27,” Dorrance said.

In other business, the School Committee voted unanimously to give substitute teachers a pay raise. Retired Haverhill Public School teachers who have maintained their state certifications will earn $175 a day, up from the $135.50 a day the district has been paying. Subs who are not certified will earn $140 a day if they have a bachelor’s degree and $126 a day if they have an associate’s degree, up from the current flat fee of $105 a day. Those teachers who are state certified but not Haverhill retirees will earn $154 a day. Those who take a long-term sub position that lasts more than 30 days will get an additional $50 a day.

The raises go into effect Sept. 29. Vice Chair Richard J. Rosa advanced the plan noting the Haverhill’s pay scale is far below neighboring districts. The Pentucket Regional School District, for example, pays $140 a day and Georgetown Public Schools pay $125 a day.

“Like many districts, Haverhill is dealing with a substitute shortage that interrupts instructions, especially for students with IEPs. To keep classrooms covered some days we need more than 20 substitutes,” Rosa said.

He anticipates increased fees will cost the district $80,000 to $100,000 a year.

The board also upped the pay for bus drivers with commercial driver’s licenses to $19.50 an hour, up from $18.04.

Members also acknowledged a gift of 67 musical instruments for the Dr. Paul C. Nettle Middle School band from Ernie Boch’s Music Drives Us Foundation. Marotta said the grant of flutes, clarinets, saxophones, trumpets, trombones, French horns and bell kits represented years of persistence on the part of Nettle School Band Director Matthew Leftin, who applied year after year until he received the gift valued at some $60,000. Currently, parents must rent instruments. In addition to making the band accessible to all students, Marotta said having the instruments on site will allow students to try them out until they find one they like.