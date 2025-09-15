Haverhill Councilors to Learn of Planned Water Restrictions as Drought Takes Hold

Lack of rain in recent weeks is prompting Haverhill city officials to consider reactivating a voluntary water ban.

Public Works Director Robert E. Ward will be at Tuesday’s City Council meeting to report on drought conditions in the city. Last week the state declared the state’s northeast region, including Haverhill and its neighbors, has returned to “significant” drought levels.

In a letter to city councilors, Ward said the city’s main reservoir, Kenoza Lake, is 1.8 feet below its 35-year average and that he anticipates Crystal Lake to decline to the point that the city will have to shut off pumps there. The condition of the reservoirs places the city in the “drought watch” zone, he said.

Ward is proposing consumers adopt voluntary water conservation efforts including shorter showers and not allowing water to run when brushing teeth, shaving or washing dishes. He said “smart water recommendations” for outdoor water usage include watering plants before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m., focusing only on essential plant watering including vegetables and newly planted trees and lawns, and washing vehicles at commercial car washes rather than at home. Restaurants should serve water only on request and landscaping companies should avoid unnecessary spraying.

The intersection of Amesbury Line and Merrimac Roads is back on the agenda as Haverhill City Engineer John H. Pettis III will report on proposed safety improvements. At the Aug. 19 meeting Ward 4 City Council Melissa J. Lewandowski asked for a traffic study because, in her opinion, the configuration of the intersection leads to accidents and near collisions. Sgt. Kevin Lynch, who heads Haverhill Police Department’s traffic and safety unit, will give an update on accident statistics for the area.

Additionally, the City Council will consider voting to petition the state Legislature to allow a change in the time door-to-door solicitors can visit city residences. In July, Lewandowski proposed reducing the allowable door knocking times to between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. with a ban on Sundays and holiday soliciting. The item is back on the agenda as the city solicitor prepared a proposed petition.

E. Philip Brown, a retired Haverhill High School history teacher, is seeking City Council support to mount a light show over the Merrimack River during the celebration of the country’s 250th birthday next year.

Sean K. Duffy is requesting a waiver of the 32-year-old age maximum so that he can take the civil service examination for a position on the Haverhill Fire Department. Duffy, who graduated from Haverhill High School in 2007, said in his role as a special eligibility representative for the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services, he has gained strong crisis management, communication and problem-solving skills.

Richard Early Jr. is requesting a hearing on his plan to raze an existing nonconforming machine shop at 47 Railroad St. and replace it with a four-unit townhouse.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett is requesting the City Council establish a fund to receive gifts to landscape and beautify the Charles E. “Jack” Zins Playground and Park at 341 Groveland St. Likewise City Council President Thomas J. Sullivan is requesting establishment of a fund to receive gifts for maintenance of the William J. Macek Memorial Park at 90 Concord St.

Ward 3 City Councilor Devan M. Ferreira has invited Jenny Arndt and Kalyn Ryll of the Haverhill Education Foundation to attend as they are requesting a permit to hold a bingo fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 4, at the AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St.

Rosa B. DiFiore has tendered her resignation from the Haverhill Cultural Council as she has moved out of the city. The mayor will present two non-confirming appointments. Lynn Spitalere has been promoted to treasurer and collector of taxes through December 31 and At-Large City Councilor John A. Michitson has been appointed to the building committee for the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.

Devon Allen is requesting an event permit to hold a Vintage Bazaar Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, at Crescent Farm, 280 Willow Ave. James Carbone is requesting an event permit to host the Whittier Birthplace Dale Rogers Dog Show Saturday, Oct. 25, on the Bradford Common.

The Haverhill City Council meets Tuesday night at 7 p.m., remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.