Haverhill Teachers Union Presses for Tentative Agreements on Individual Issues; Sides Debate Raise Amounts

The Haverhill Education Association, which represents more than 900 Haverhill Public School teachers, is calling on the Haverhill School Committee’s teacher negotiating team to come to a tentative agreement on those items the two opposing sides have found common ground.

In an interview at WHAV’s request, Michelle Braga, chair of the teachers’ negotiating team, explained why teachers are pressing for an interim understanding.

“It is a very big deal to us that the School Committee’s negotiating team is refusing to come to any tentative agreements with us, despite the fact that there are several items we have agreed to. Since TA’s are not legally binding, we don’t understand why we can’t agree on those items and then put them aside with a TA,” Braga said.

Union President Barry Davis told WHAV this is the first time in the eight years he has been negotiating contracts the School Committee has been unwilling to do tentative agreements. Subcommittee for Teachers’ Negotiations Chair Paul A. Magliocchetti responded, “The HEA presented 60 individual proposals. They want to discuss each one individually and reach a TA on each, one at a time. This would take forever because we would constantly be working backwards since many of the proposals impact other proposals.”

Magliocchetti said they are willing to discuss a tentative agreement on the entire contract.

Braga said teachers are frustrated because approximately half the items the union has placed on the negotiating table are non-monetary. For instance, several of the district’s schools have a rodent issue. The union wants to be part of a yearly pest inspection in every school and help come up with a resolution. Likewise, the union is pressing the School Committee to adopt the state’s anti-bullying and anti-harassment policy language.

Magliocchetti said, “The Haverhill Public Schools maintains a facilities staff of over 50 professionals and buildings are inspected continuously by our staff and vendors,” he said. On the question of adopting the state’s anti-bullying and anti-harassment language he countered, “Their proposed language suggests that union employees will always be believed when it comes to their interpretation of any harassment-type issue.”

The teachers’ contract expired last June and the two sides have met nine times since March—the latest Aug. 28. As previously reported by WHAV, the School Committee’s negotiators asked Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett to try to find additional money to pay for raises.

Braga said she is pleased Magliocchetti and the other members of the negotiating team recognize Haverhill teachers deserve to be paid better, but pointed out the latest offer would still leave local teachers wages well below those in surrounding communities. She said the current offer on the table would give teachers at the top of the scale an annual salary of $109,000 by the 2027-2028 school year. By comparison, Lowell teachers at that top step will make $134,161; North Andover, $124,574; Tewksbury, $122, 272; and Methuen $120,023.

“The School Committee is currently offering us a 2% increase each year. If we were to agree to the School Committee’s offer, we would fall to the bottom compared with 26 area districts that Haverhill teachers can drive to,” Braga said, adding other contiguous districts including North Andover and Methuen are getting at least 9% over three years. “Yes, teachers want to be paid fair wages but we are also concerned that lower wages force our teachers to look elsewhere and that turnover is not good for our students.”

Magliocchetti said his team is aware its current offer would leave their staff with lower salaries than surrounding communities. However, he said the teachers’ demand is not feasible without layoffs or a tax override or both. “Based on information supplied by the superintendent, to get to $134,594, teachers would need a cost-of living increase over three years of 9%, 9% and 10%,” he said. “To get that type of increase for just the teachers on the highest pay step would cost the city $14,056,215 over three years.”

Magliocchetti said 143 teachers are currently on the top step. By the 2027-2028 school year 155 teachers will have reach that level based on information supplied by the school district’s business manager. He added that the entire cost of the union request would cost the city $22,494,085.

The two sides are scheduled to meet for another bargaining session on Monday, Sept. 15.