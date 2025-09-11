Haverhill Marks 24th Anniversary of Sept. 11 Attacks

(Additional photograph below).

Haverhill firefighters along with honor guards, city officials and community members paused Thursday to mark the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a brief ceremony at the Water Street Fire Station.

Firefighter Christopher Salamme lead a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. when the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center in Manhattan. Fire Capt. Richard Shellene followed by tolling the station’s bell with five chimes four times. Another moment of silence followed to mark the second plane’s collision.

Rev. John Delaney, pastor of Sacred Hearts Parish, offered a prayer in remembrance of those who died both on the day of the tragedy as well as afterwards from injuries suffered that day.

“Almighty God, we gather here this morning to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, a tragic day for our country. We as a nation continue to gather this day every year to mourn the loss of innocent people and comfort their families. We must never forget them,” Delaney said.

He also offered appreciation to all first responders who do their jobs with courage each day.

“We thank all first responders who serve our community faithfully each and every day especially the community of Haverhill. May God bless them with safety and strength. We make our prayer in your name, Amen,” Delaney concluded.

The service ended with another tolling of the bell.

Both police and fire department honor guards took part.

Attending the ceremony were both Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien and Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone Jr. along with several dozen police officers and firefighters. Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett was in the crowd along with Haverhill City Council President Thomas J. Sullivan and Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski.