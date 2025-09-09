McGonagle to Face Aguilo, Lewandowski vs. Cooper in November’s Final Election

(Additional photograph below.)

Haverhill voters in Wards 4 and 6 chose two city council candidates from each neighborhood to go on to November’s final election during today’s preliminary election.

In Ward 6, Oliver Aguilo secured a spot on the ballot for ward councilor, ensuring a rematch against incumbent Michael S. McGonagle. Ward 6 saw less than 7% of eligible voters turn out. McGonagle scored the most votes with 272 to Aguilo’s 132 and firefighter Timothy F. Carroll Jr. winning 83 votes. As WHAV reported previously, Carroll is recovering from a heart attack he suffered July 17 at the fire station.

Aguilo, who lost to McGonagle in 2023 and gave no interviews before today’s election, told WHAV he credits his success to a head start.

“I started knocking doors very early and I put my signs up earlier than anyone and I think the residents of Haverhill started seeing my name before all the names,” he said.

Forty-six-year-old Aguilo said traffic congestion along Route 125 heading toward Plaistow, N.H., requires the city to hire a specialist to study the situation and recommend improvements. He also said if he is elected in November, he will work to improve athletic programs, upgrading them from what he called day care centers to sports “clinics for kids.” Aguilo, who has three children—ages 17, 15 and 8—added he is concerned about drug trafficking and the “proliferation of gangs in Haverhill.”

In Ward 4, incumbent Melissa J. Lewandowski won 541 votes to former Patrolman Guy E. Cooper’s 171. Former City Councilor Kenneth E. Quimby Jr., who received 126 votes will not move to the final election.

WHAV will have more coverage during Tuesday’s newscasts and online.