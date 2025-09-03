New Historic Plaques Highlight Haverhill’s History a House at a Time

Owners of any building in Haverhill at least 75 years old can spotlight their structure’s history with a city-issued commemorative plaque.

The Haverhill Historic Sign Program was proposed earlier this year by Ward 3 City Councilor Devan M. Ferreira, herself the owner of a historic house in the Highlands neighborhood. Among the first to mount a plaque is Ferreira’s Highlands’ neighbors, Justine and Matthew Maguire, who purchased the Wardwell Carriage House at 47 Park St. in 2015. The two-story brick home, now a two-unit residence, was built by J. Otis and Mary G. Wardwell in 1900.

“We were so proud to own this beautiful house, we went straight down to the Special Collections at the library that November and we dug up all the history on it and found that it was, in fact, the carriage house to the Wardwell’s main house, which is right across the street at 2 Richmond,” Maguire said.

Wardwell was a Boston lawyer and politician who represented Haverhill in the state Legislature from 1887 to 1892. His wife was an award-winning gardener recognized by the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, she explained.

The white plaques, which feature a gray ink drawing of a classic queen slipper, honoring Haverhill’s show manufacturing history as the Queen Slipper City of the world. Each sign measures 15.3 inches tall and 22 inches wide and are made from weather resistant PVC board. Ferreira designed them after researching similar commemorative signs in other cities. Each cost $200.

Ferreira said there are other historic plaques around the city, but that she was looking for a unifying, consistent design.

“I love walking around the neighborhood and learning the history of all of these houses,” Ferreira added, noting her 1894 house that once was home to Albert E. Read, a superintendent of one of the shoe factories in Haverhill.

Homeowners must do their own research, but can ask for assistance from librarians in the Special Collections Department at the Haverhill Public Library. Orders may be placed by emailing [email protected]. Under an agreement with the city, members of the Haverhill Highlands Neighborhood Association are monitoring emails and verifying the research. The Sign Center in Haverhill prints them in batches of 12. To date, 20 signs have been hung and another 12 are on order, Ferreira said. So far they are being displayed on houses in Rocks Village and Highlandville as well as the Highlands. A sign permit is not required.

Maguire said she and her husband were delighted to participate because, like Ferreira, they believe the city’s rich history needs to be preserved. She said several of her neighbors are ordering signs after seeing theirs.

“All of these homes are so special. I believe that the history deserves to remain and to be heard. We were such proud first time homeowners. We couldn’t wait to be stewards of such a special home,” Maguire said.

Full information on ordering the signs may be found on the Haverhill city website.