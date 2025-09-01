Public Meetings This Week: Haverhill History Takes Center Stage Ahead of America’s 250th Celebration

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week on-air and online.

Two committees concerned with historic preservation in Haverhill, Haverhill Historic Commission and Rocks Village Historic District Commission, are scheduled to meet this week.

A discussion on ideas for the celebration of America’s 250th birthday next year is on the agenda of the Haverhill Historic Commission when it meets Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. in Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., room 308.

Also on the agenda is a discussion of the sign for the new First Nations Park at the corner of Railroad Avenue and South Elm Street. Commissioners will also a hear an update on a sign to mark the location of the first telephone call Alexander Graham Bell received on his new invention. Bell perfected his invention in Haverhill with the help of his chief financier, Thomas Sanders, a wealthy local leather merchant.

Wednesday, September 3

The Rocks Village District Historic District Commission has one item on its agenda when it meets on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. Commissioners will discuss fencing at 59 Wharf Lane. The Zoom meeting number is 256 5954 047 and the passcode is 342 997.

Thursday, September 4

The Consentino School Building Committee will receive a construction update when it meets virtually Thursday, Sept. 4, at 9 a.m. There is one change order on the agenda.

The meeting may be viewed by calling the Haverhill school department at 978-374-3405 and requesting the link.

The Haverhill License Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. in the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. The agenda was not yet available by news deadline.