Grannemann Cites Attendance, Scores, AP Participation as Need for Added HHS Focus

Haverhill School Committee member Thomas Grannemann is pushing administrators to work on improving academic outcomes at Haverhill High School.

Grannemann, who represents Ward 7, raised his concern at last Thursday’s School Committee meeting, suggesting the Committee modify School Superintendent Margaret Marotta’s performance goals to include more structured information about student academic engagement initiatives, particularly at the high school.

“I think we have spent a lot of time on the elementary schools. We need to be focused more on the high schools. We’re still behind other gateway city districts in terms of attendance and MCAS and participation in AP classes, which are things that indicate less academic engagement than might be the case. So, I think we do have issues probably that need to be addressed there. I think this is an opportunity for the School Committee to hear from the superintendent about how we are doing and what we are doing and how it compares to best practices out in the world,” Grannemann said.

While his fellow School Committee members generally agreed academic expectations at the high school should be addressed, several members, including Jill Story, suggested that asking Marotta for a report on how the high school is encouraging academic excellence rather than modifying her performance goals is more appropriate.

“We can ask her, request her to include some additional information about student engagement—it seems like particularly at the high school which is where we are having some real challenges in terms of some of the academic outcomes for kids. I don’t know that we need to modify the goals in order to have her share about that progress,” Story said.

With his concurrence, the School Committee voted unanimously to refer Grannemann’s concern and suggestions to the committee’s Strategic Planning Subcommittee.

In other business, Marotta reported while schools opened for the new year with few glitches, Silver Hill School was required to be evacuated to the adjacent Albert B. Consentino School on the third day when a water main burst in the parking lot.

“We’ve been practicing our crisis training and preparing for emergencies over the summer and, wouldn’t you know it, we had one today. I think on the whole it went pretty smoothly. A big shout out to the staffs of both Silver Hill and Consentino where we had to evacuate the students over to Consentino where they spent the afternoon there. Everybody was in good spirits and kept our kids safe. And I think on the whole it was a successful crisis,” Marotta said.

Haverhill Department of Public Works Director Robert E. Ward told WHAV later the water leak was caused when a valve blew off. “We were able to shut off the water fairly quickly so that we could make the repair,” he said. “The break was in the Silver Hill School parking lot so no one else was affected.”

The School Committee also heard two first readings of potential policy changes. The first is the School Committee member participation policy. Ward 4 School Committee Member Mikaela D. Lalumiere explained that under the proposed guidance, School Committee members would be expected to attend 85% percent of regular School Committee meetings as well as those subcommittees to which they are assigned. She said the intent is to make sure members clearly understand the participation and attendance expectations.

The second policy change is to the system’s belonging policy which encourages participation and inclusion of all students. Both policies will be discussed at the next regular School Committee meeting during a second reading. Votes will then be taken on both at a subsequent meeting.