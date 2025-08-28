Haverhill School Committee Negotiators Ask Mayor Barrett for More Money for Teachers

After months of negotiating without much to show for it, the Haverhill School Committee’s teacher negotiating team last night asked Mayor Melinda E. Barrett for more money to pay teachers.

School Committee member Paul A. Magliocchetti, chair of the teacher negotiating team, told his colleagues Thursday his team is frustrated by the lack of progress in contract talks with the Haverhill Education Association and blamed a lack of city resources for the stall. Under city governance rules, the mayor sets the budget which is then adopted by the Haverhill City Council. The School Committee does not have independent control over the amount of its budget.

“I know that the entire negotiation team is very frustrated for a couple reasons. One of them is that we’re all in agreement that the teachers need to be paid more and we all came on this school committee or ran for this position hoping we could impact education funding,” Magliocchetti said, frustration in his voice.

The teacher’s contract expired in June which means the Haverhill Public School’s instructional staff is starting the new school years without a contract. The two sides have been at the negotiating table since March and met nine times, most recently just prior to the School Committee meeting on Thursday.

As WHAV previously reported, the School Committee and the Haverhill Educational Association are far apart in coming to terms. Under the Committee’s current proposal, salary increases for individual educators in the 2025–26 school year would be based on a combination of market adjustments, step movement and lane changes based on attaining advance educational degrees. The proposed salary schedule provides average first-year increases of approximately 6% for those receiving a step increase and no lane change, and approximately 9% for those receiving both.

Magliocchetti said previously union requests would cost the district in the neighborhood of $22 million or $937 for every taxpayer and that up to 65 teachers would lose their jobs through layoffs. Barry Davis, president of the union, disputed those figures, but agrees the union and school district are far apart.

Magliocchetti said he hopes city officials can find a way to raising their offer for the teachers.

“Everyone is trying to find the funds to make the best deal we can for the teachers but we need to have a mutual understanding of what the city of Haverhill can do,” Magliocchetti said.

The union has argued repeatedly the city is not taxing to its allowable levy limit and, therefore, concluding it is a false claim the city can’t afford to better pay its instructional staff. The schools’ paraprofessional staff recently settled its contract with the city after an independent state fact finder noted that while Haverhill’s finances are tight, the city does in fact have excess taxing capacity.

In a social media post following Thursday’s negotiation session, the union blamed the School Committee team for the lack of progress in negotiations and for failing to agree to a tentative agreement.