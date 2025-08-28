Haverhill Fire Chief O’Brien Retires in January, Reflects on 31-Year Career Capped by Hiring Surge

(Additional photographs below.)

As Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien prepares to retire in six months, he sat down with WHAV to reflect on his 31-year career in the fire service—four as chief.

O’Brien’s final day will be Jan. 17, prompting by his 65th birthday in April, the state’s mandatory retirement age for firefighters.

“I think probably the number one thing I am most proud of is the people we have. We have great people. I am really genuinely proud of the people we have here in the fire department. They’re good people. We have a lot of young members that have aggressively taken to the task of learning their job. I feel very comfortable of their capabilities, both the new employees and the new officers,” O’Brien said.

And, finding those people has dominated O’Brien’s time as chief as he has overseen the department as it expanded with the addition of a second ladder truck and its compliment of 16 new firefighters. Turnover from regular retirements has also meant that he has hired 46 new employees in his time as a chief. He said onboarding 16 new firefighters at once proved a challenge but a challenge the city’s human resources department and his training officers more than met.

“What you do with your people when you first bring them on has a lot to do with the type of firefighter they’ll be throughout their career. And I am very proud to say that our training department. . . we’ve never been more efficient in our training department than right now,” O’Brien said.

That training and the quality of the people filling the jobs in the department gives him confidence he will leave his successor with a robust, effective and well-run department.

Addressing Haverhill’s aging equipment was another challenge O’Brien took on when he was given the reins of the department in February 2021. Haverhill is expecting delivery of a new pump truck in February 2026 and a new ladder truck in August 2026. Both pieces of equipment took three years to build.

“Knowing you need a new piece of apparatus is one thing. You’ve got to have the foresight to understand how long it is going to take to get it here and a lot of work goes into it,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien’s position was posted by the city Friday, Aug. 8, and applications closed Aug. 22. As WHAV reported first, the city is also hiring a new assistant fire chief. The Haverhill firefighter’s union believes the best candidates for both positions will be found within the department. Towards that end the Professional Fire Fighters Union of Massachusetts is asking its members from outside Haverhill to withdraw their applications.

Salaries were not posted for either position. O’Brien is currently being paid $241,167. The city has budgeted $100,000 to cover the first six months of the assistant fire chief’s salary.

According to the fire chief’s job description, candidates are expected to have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in fire science or fire administration and minimum of 10 years of “progressively responsible fire service experience in a supervisory capacity in a comparable-size municipal department.” Preference will be given to candidates who have served as a fire chief or deputy fire chief or in an equivalent position.

Candidates for assistant fire chief are expected to have a minimum of five years of supervisory experience and at least an associate’s degree in fire science, paramedic science, emergency management science or nursing. Candidates must be a registered emergency medical technician. The assistant fire chief will be responsible for supervising operations and personnel and for developing the department’s annual budget. The assistant fire chief would also act on behalf of the fire chief during an absence.

O’Brien said he is looking forward to helping to hire his successor. He also said he has several other projects on his desk he must attend to before he signs off for his last call. Among them is working with Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett to find a suitable site to build a new fire station. The city is eyeing a parcel of state land off Interstate 495 at the Route 97 interchange which is big enough to accommodate the department’s maintenance garage. Currently the fire department is using a public works department repair bay.

And while he said he feels bittersweet about leaving his firefighting family and all the friends he has made along the way, O’Brien said he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Joanne and their two granddaughters, Rylee and Charlie.