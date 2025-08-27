Podcast: Haverhill City Clerk Details Voter Deadlines Ahead of Sept. 9 Preliminary Election

Registered voters in Haverhill’s Wards 4 and 6 will go to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 9, to whittle down the number of candidates in each ward from three to two.

Haverhill City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright was a recent guest on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program. She discussed the various deadlines facing voters.

“We have an upcoming preliminary election on Tuesday, Sept. 9, but this preliminary is only for voters that are in Wards 4 and 6. So what that means is if you go to vote at the Nettle Middle School, NECCO, Kennedy Circle, Haverhill High, Ward 6 only at Haverhill High, J. G. Whittier Middle School and Pentucket Lake, that means you have an election on Sept. 9. Everybody else? You don’t have to worry about voting until Nov. 4, which will be our general election,” Wright said.

Running for Ward 4 councilor are incumbent Melissa J. Lewandowski, former City Councilor Kenneth E. Quimby and former Patrolman Guy E. Cooper. Running for Ward 6 councilor are incumbent Michael S. McGonagle, firefighter Timothy Carroll and Oliver Aguilo.

Wright said voters who want to get a jump on the election or will be out of town on election day may either vote early in person or request a mail-in ballot. Early voting takes place at Haverhill City Hall in the clerk’s office, Wright explained.

“Yes, we will have early voting but a small change in it. Due to the reduction of voters with only two wards, we will be having it in our office instead. So that’s Room 118 of City Hall. Early voting will occur from Tuesday, Sept. 2, until Friday, Sept. 5, and we’ll be hosting early voting during our open office hours which are 8 to 4 every day,” Wright said.

Those who wish to vote by mail can request a ballot no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29. The request form is available at the city clerk’s office or online at the city clerk’s website. The online form must be printed and signed. Voters can return the request in person at the clerk’s office or mail it in time to meet the deadline.

The last day to register to vote in the Sept. 9 preliminary is Friday, Aug. 29, Wright said.

