Inspector General Shapiro Details Anti-Waste, Fraud and Abuse Effort in Live WHAV Talk Thursday

Massachusetts Inspector General Jeffrey S. Shapiro is scheduled to appear live Thursday morning over 97.9 WHAV.

Shapiro, the only statewide inspector general in the country that also has oversight over communities, will be in the area as part of his monthly “listening tours.” His office says meetings with local officials have, as examples, spurred him to take such actions as advocating for common sense changes to the state’s procurement laws and filing legislation to streamline the procurement process for electric school buses, which ultimately passed.

Shapiro is expected at WHAV Thursday morning to appear on “Win for Breakfast” with host Win Damon at about 8:15.

The inspector general’s job is to prevent fraud, waste and abuse of public resources, investigate complaints and hold accountable public officials who do engage in such acts.

Shapiro was appointed the fifth inspector general for the state three years ago by the governor, attorney general and auditor and sworn in to a five-year term on Oct. 3, 2022.