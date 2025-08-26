Haverhill Schools Report Few Problems as Classrooms Reopen; Some Busing Confusion

Some 8,000 Haverhill Public School students and their teachers returned to the classroom Tuesday without, school officials said, serious glitches or disruptions.

Elizabeth Cannata, busing coordinator, said the biggest issue was confusion among some parents over whether their children are eligible to ride a school bus. Cannata said 85% of 35 fixed route, yellow school buses were on time. The few late ones were delayed as drivers waited for children to board. She added, the school department is fully staffed with drivers. Haverhill has more than 80 vehicles available to transport students between those on contract through NRT Bus and its own vehicles.

School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said she is “cautiously optimistic” and looking forward to a great school year.

“We had the best attendance at school open houses Monday evening in the nine years I have been here,” Marotta told WHAV. “Parents and kids were engaged and happy to be in their schools meeting teachers and other staff,” she said. “In fact, we had so many people turn out we caused a bit of a traffic jam around some of the schools.”

She said she held a video call Tuesday morning at 10 with all of her principals, and everyone reported a smooth start to the day. “They told me kids were glad to be back and that teachers and students were smiling,” Marotta said.

Haverhill High School Principal Michael J. Downs said one measure of the good start at the high school is that he didn’t see any lines outside the guidance office with kids wanting to switch classes. “That,” he said, “was due to a lot of diligent planning on the part of my staff.”

Haverhill newest program, Greenleaf Lower Academy, designed for elementary students who require a smaller classroom setting, opened with a handful of students, Marotta said. She expects as the year moves on more students will be recommended for the little Greenleaf program. She also said the Moody Preschool Extension, which is moving to the second floor of the Little Spouts Building on Lowell Avenue to free up space for little Greenleaf, is set to open next Wednesday with a full complement of young learners.

Marotta said she sympathizes with parents who are confused about the district’s busing policy because often younger children in a family qualify for busing while older ones have aged out. Policy calls for all kindergarteners, except those in the closest proximity of their school, to be eligible for busing. Children in first through third grade who live beyond one mile from their school are eligible to ride the bus. Students in fourth through sixth grade must walk unless they live one and a half miles from their school. Students in seventh through 12th grade can ride a bus if they live two or more miles from their school.

Cannata said those riding buses are advised to be at their stops in the morning 10 minutes before the scheduled arrival time.

Marotta said the biggest goal this year is to continue improving reading skills throughout the system. Elementary and middle school students are using the new Wit and Wisdom language arts curriculum for the second year. High school students who require language arts support will get it, she said.

Another major initiative is reducing absenteeism at the high school. As WHAV previously reported, last year nearly 50% of students at Haverhill High School, or 920 students, missed 18 or more days of school in the last school year—a 6.2% increase in chronic absenteeism over the year before.

Marotta said a review of the statistics suggest the way the high school has been taking attendance could be part of the reason for the reported high absentee rate. “Some of the absenteeism is due to an accounting error but we definitely are going to do better,” Marotta said. “We want students to want to be in school.”