Public Meetings This Week: Conservation Commission Allows Removal of Beaver Dam

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week.

Haverhill’s Conservation Commission will discuss enforcement orders involving four properties when it meets next in a hybrid in-person and online session Thursday.

The four orders are for 31 King St., owned by Guy DiStefano; 365 Broadway, owned by Rachel Cohen; 365 Broadway (back land), owned by Reddie’s Roadside Realty Trust; and 60 Railroad St., owned by Cioto & Johnson Development.

City’s Environmental Health Technician Robert E. Moore said in the case of the King Street property, the homeowner filled in wetlands on his property and is in the process of removing the material and restoring the topography.

Likewise, with the 365 Broadway property, the homeowner is said to have encroached on wetlands and a buffer area by clearing trees and shrubs. At the 60 Railroad Ave. parcel, the owner removed a building that had collapsed. As part of the process, a tree company cleared trees in the wetland buffer next to the Merrimack River. In both of these cases, commissioners must now approve a restoration plan.

Daniel Otero Jr. is requesting a determination of applicability for 93 S. Kimball St., as he is proposing to build a single-family home. Likewise, the City of Haverhill is requesting a determination of applicability for the proposed connector trail between Winnekenni Park and Plug Pond Conservation Area.

Tinh Vien Quan has applied for a notice of determination to pave a gravel parking area at 41 1/2 Kernwood Ave. which serves the neighboring Tinh Vien Quan AM Buddhist Temple.

Finally, because the Haverhill Board of Health has determined a beaver dam at 176 Kenoza St. is a public health threat, the Conservation Commission issued an emergency certificate to allow the dam to be removed even though it is in a protected wetland. Moore said the dam was threatening to flood a septic system. The property is owned by Alison Hall.

The Conservation Commission will meet in person at Thursday, Aug. 28, 7:15 p.m. in room 301 of Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. For those who wish to join virtually on Microsoft Teams, the meeting number is 234 300 225 909 2 and the passcode is PS6Fw6a4.

Tuesday, Aug. 26

The Merrimack Valley Workforce Board will meet virtually to vote on its annual plan for the City of Lawrence on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 8:30 a.m. The Zoom meeting number is 858 9181 6464 and the passcode is 082 661.

Haverhill’s Board of Assessors will hold its regular weekly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. Routine items are on the agenda. The board will meet in room 115 of Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St.

The Essex County Commission on Women will meet virtually Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. to discuss internship candidates for this year. The Zoom meeting number is 868 4159 0608.

Wednesday, Aug. 27

The Haverhill School Committee’s Subcommittee for Teachers’ Negotiations will hold a closed-door session meeting to discuss negotiating strategy on Wednesday, Aug. 27, from 9-10:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Superintendent’s Conference Room, room 206, in Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St.

The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission’s Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold a quick virtual meet Wednesday, Aug. 27, from noon to 12:20 p.m. to hear status updates from Merrimack Valley Transit and a report on its other ongoing transit and highway projects.

The Zoom meeting number is 889 7375 3286 and the passcode is 566 046.

A meeting of Haverhill’s Water/Wastewater Rating Board will meet Wednesday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m. to discuss several abatement requests. Generally, requests are due to residential water leaks that prompted higher than normal bills. The meeting will be held in room 301 of Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St.