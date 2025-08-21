Road, Sidewalk Work Continues Near Bradford Train Station; MBTA Reports No Detours

Road reconstruction, replacement sidewalks and drainage work are expected to be completed early in October under the new South Elm Street railroad bridge and near the Bradford commuter rail station.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said Thursday the project involves full-depth roadway reconstruction, new sidewalks and sewer repair. Work crews are generally on-site weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but no detours are expected at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and South Elm and Blossom Streets.

Replacement of the 1906-era railroad bridge forced the year-long closing of the downtown Haverhill train station to reduce the number of interruptions needed to replace the bridge.

A new bridge was “slid in” to place at the beginning of the June.